(TuneIn)   The Triple Play returns to Paul's Memory Bank tonight (8PM EDT). Connie is being asked to lend a colleague $50 to buy a jalopy, Liz enters a script in a radio contest and Superman has to deal with The Yellow Mask again, this time with Nazi help   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Mr Leblanche Needs 50 Dollars - 10/9/49 - Walter Denton misreads a letter Mr Leblanche wrote in French to Miss Brooks.  Instead of asking her out to dinner, he actually wants her to lend him 50 dollars to buy a jalopy from Mr Conklin.

My Favorite Husband - Liz' Radio Script - 3/24/50 - . .  George is falling head over heels over an old writer friend of his when Liz tells George she used to be a writer as well and to show him enters one of her scripts in a radio contest.

Superman - The Mechanical Man - Parts 1 to 5 -  12/19 to 12/29/41 - . The Mechanical Man".  An old nemesis of Superman, The Yellow Mask, escapes from prison, assisted by a Nazi agent.  His job is now to steal the plans for a mechanical man in the hopes that setting it loose on the populace will spread terror.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome back!

'Standing' by...
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.