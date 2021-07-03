 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   As a warning to smugglers, Philippines customs authorities crush 21 smuggled luxury cars worth £900,000 with mechanical digger. Must have been glorious for digger driver   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, that'll teach them!  Stupid assholes (the government).....
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey!! Let's crush those cars!! That'll show them!!!

OR....OR.....stay with me here.....we could sell them and use the money for something good for our country.  Crazy talk, I know.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He ain't messin' with no broke... diggers...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
♪ Diggy Diggy Hole
Youtube ytWz0qVvBZ0
 
Summoner101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Hey!! Let's crush those cars!! That'll show them!!!

OR....OR.....stay with me here.....we could sell them and use the money for something good for our country.  Crazy talk, I know.


That is not Duterte's style.  He's enforcing the law in his own overzealous way.  He's evil, but he lawful evil.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Approves.
 
baorao
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
what is the point of a smuggled (rare) car? driving it exposes it's existence so that stuff like this happens.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
so about $58k each?

they probably kept the real luxury cars
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
On the one hand, I'm a car freak, so this makes me sad.

On the other hand, pay your damn taxes.

On the gripping hand, the Philippines is currently run by a "law and order" strongman who counts Donald Trump in his fan club.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

medius: so about $58k each?

they probably kept the real luxury cars


Apparently smuggling rings are going after entry-level Audis?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How many times can Fark greenlight this story?
 
