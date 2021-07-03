 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Noise Factor goes bar-downski tonight with an all-Canadian lineup for a belated Canada Day bash. Grab your poutine and whiskey and listen in with your Canadian girlfriend at 11pm ET   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm on vacation with in and out WiFi.

Enjoy!!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In & out? So, surfing Pornhub?
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All Canada eh?

Better be some Skinny Puppy and FLA in that mix!
 
Azz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

croesius: All Canada eh?

Better be some Skinny Puppy and FLA in that mix!


Delerium and Conjure One too... Since you mentioned FLA 😁
 
AntiSane
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
See everyone? Subby believes me about my Canadian girlfriend!
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I am totally pumped for this.

Hope you're having fun on your vacation, Rev.K. Where are you going where the wi-fi is so spotty? How many drinks are there, and what kind of drinks? Are there beers? Should I book it for my next vacation spot?

If you say you're at your in-law's for vacation, my questions still stand.
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Azz: croesius: All Canada eh?

Better be some Skinny Puppy and FLA in that mix!

Delerium and Conjure One too... Since you mentioned FLA 😁


But I like Delerium & Conjure One!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Any April Wine?
 
