baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, Subby.

Factory Variants is the name of my cybersynth passion project.

Any day now we're gonna go viral!
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Halestorm x SoaD?  Hmmmmmm.  Might be worth a listen.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well based off the sheer number of Americans including my 70 year old  young earth creationists parents who incredibly foolishly refuse to get vaccinated this plague is never going away. Got it.

/believes in evolution and is fully vaccinated
//they home schooled me to be just like them. I got better.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbirchall: Halestorm x SoaD?  Hmmmmmm.  Might be worth a listen.


Seriously. I'd listen to those vocalists side by side.

Subby is wrong about this one though. Variant factory is actually the name of his papa roach-incubus cover band.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1 internets subby
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WDFark think for a second: Well based off the sheer number of Americans including my 70 year old  young earth creationists parents who incredibly foolishly refuse to get vaccinated this plague is never going away. Got it.

/believes in evolution and is fully vaccinated
//they home schooled me to be just like them. I got better.


They read the story about the ark. They're chosing to spend 40 days and 40 nights on the bottom of the deluge. There isn't much difference between Noah telling YHWH He is being unfair because killing all humans isn't keeping with the Covenant (so YHWH gives Noah the schematics for an ark), and humans deciding that a pandemic has to stop (so they make vaccines).
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size

I know one variant I'd like to catch.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh and...

Variant Factory is the name of my Vangelis - Eliott Smith mashup album about a depresed Nexus 6 android who realizes the others are all Replicants but he is different, nobody understands him, etc etc. (He is the Variant the factory made by mistake).
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate human beings
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's their self-righteous suicide.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You are not just a meat popsicle. You are also a frogdamn petri dish.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I said this somewhere yesterday--not on Fark, mind you, as discussing pulled posts is against the rules--and had my post taken down with a moderator comment that I was trying to start flame war.

I'm not.  The holdouts really are ruining it for everyone else.  They breed variants.  They shed virus that erodes our supply of neutralizing antibodies.  I don't support forced inoculation, but vaccinated and naive populations should not mix.  That a certain political party has actively encouraged the spread of this disease should not be a prohibited topic of discussion.
 
reveal101
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I gave my wife the Ol variant factory last night. She slept in till 10 then made me breakfast.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have played 2-5 hold em with John Dolmayan many times.

/CSB
 
reveal101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I said this somewhere yesterday--not on Fark, mind you, as discussing pulled posts is against the rules--and had my post taken down with a moderator comment that I was trying to start flame war.

I'm not.  The holdouts really are ruining it for everyone else.  They breed variants.  They shed virus that erodes our supply of neutralizing antibodies.  I don't support forced inoculation, but vaccinated and naive populations should not mix.  That a certain political party has actively encouraged the spread of this disease should not be a prohibited topic of discussion.


Look on the bright side, after a few generations of vaccine resistant variants and boosters, the problem will have solved itself and we will have done a lot towards depopulation.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't necessarily agree with this doctor.  Several of the variants of concern look like they escaped from seroconverted individuals.  Delta looks like it escaped from someone that was reinfected.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [townsquare.media image 850x566]
I know one variant I'd like to catch.


¿Por qué no los dos?
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I have played 2-5 hold em with John Dolmayan many times.

/CSB


I bet that is an interesting game. 

I played with Jason Alexander at a tournament once; he was really nice.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Antivax plague rats will be the death of us all
/obvious
 
