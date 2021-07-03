 Skip to content
(CNN)   Atlanta woman terrified of Savannah   (cnn.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Felix says wat? Bag of tricks baitch.
Now doubt this will make the next "My house. Not my cat"at boredpanda .
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What a farking dumbass
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"It still kind of terrifies me because that cat is illegal and there's a reason it's illegal. So I really don't know what it's capable of doing."


but I know its illegal so that's terrifying
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: "It still kind of terrifies me because that cat is illegal and there's a reason it's illegal. So I really don't know what it's capable of doing."


but I know its illegal so that's terrifying


It's not illegal
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I take that back. Savannah's are illegal in 10 states because reasons.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Afterwards I was like, 'Was that a bobcat? Was it a leopard? Was it a baby?

And here I thought my sister was a hairy baby.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a face eating leopard, lady. Calm down.
 
Spaz-master
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should be more fearful of tybee...
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Babou ran away!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I take that back. Savannah's are illegal in 10 states because reasons.


I believe that was a serval, not a savannah.  Servals are legal in only 10 states.  Georgia is not one of them.  Savannahs aren't legal in Georgia, either.   Either way, not legal in that state.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She called animal control, which told her to contact the Department of Natural Resources, which is now investigating.

Sounds like they both sprang into inaction.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I understand, they are somewhat docile, and trainable.  I don't know anything about them being vicious.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: From what I understand, they are somewhat docile, and trainable.  I don't know anything about them being vicious.


So they're not part of the feline family?
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thing eats rats.  What's the problem?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It wanted someone to make coffee
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't leave my door open in Illinois.

Even here we have critters that are unpleasant to encounter inside your house.

Ever see a 6" House Centipede? Nightmare fuel.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: [Fark user image 425x430]
It wanted someone to make coffee


I'll brew, you serval.
 
tasteme
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"I don't know what that is, but I am terrified right now'"


Again, quotes from my ex-girlfriend. Wtf is going on?
 
Birnone
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I suspect the husband. He left the door open? Yeah right. If all he did was leave the door open then how did that cat know which room she was in? The husband obviously told the cat where to find her.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well done, subby!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What a pussy.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You just got Servaled!

/I'll see myself out
//tip the veal
//try the waitress
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"It still kind of terrifies me because that cat is illegal and there's a reason it's illegal. So I really don't know what it's capable of doing."

Check your bank account, lady.  They're crafty, those cats.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: It's just a face eating leopard, lady. Calm down.


Yeah, they're all over the place in Washington.

/Try the veal.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tremble in fear of the once-serious journalist turned morning show host of mediocre pop bands and product placement spots:

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: cretinbob: I take that back. Savannah's are illegal in 10 states because reasons.

I believe that was a serval, not a savannah.  Servals are legal in only 10 states.  Georgia is not one of them.  Savannahs aren't legal in Georgia, either.   Either way, not legal in that state.


A Savannah is a serval hybrid.
This is a domesticated cat in any event. A wild or feral would have never been seen, much less do what she said.

breed exclusion legislation is dumb, for cats or dogs.
 
