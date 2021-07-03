 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   Remember that story about parishioners being idiots that hasn't even had an opportunity to hit the main page? Here's a story about 125+ parishioners getting COVID-19 from a church camp in Texas   (abc13.com) divider line
    Followup, League City, Texas, Saturday, GALVESTON COUNTY, Galveston, Texas, Galveston County, Texas, Greater Houston, Galveston County church camp event, Texas  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But there's a vaccine so it's all over.

What? You need to get the vaccine yourself?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If only there was some way to prevent that. If only.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Pastor Rick Wiles said one positive of the vaccination campaign is that "a lot of stupid people will be killed off."
"I'm saying stupid because they aren't using their God-given brain to make a decision for their own good," Wiles said. "So if the vaccine wipes out a lot of stupid people, well, we'll have a better world."
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ambivalence: If only there was some way to prevent that. If only.


No kidding.  These irresponsible ÷%×%*£'s church is not far from where I live.  Glad me and ours have been jabbed.

Except for outliers, if you get c-19 now its your fault.  Get jabbed!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"From the beginning of the pandemic, we have sought to love our neighbors by practicing strict safety protocols," church officials said in a statement. "We are surprised and saddened by this turn of events. Our hearts break for those infected with the virus. Please pray for a speedy and complete recovery for all of those affected."

Gosh, if only there was some way that a majority of people could have done something to break the chain of infection. I guess it's God's will.

/Presbyterian
//Vaccinated
///Three
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh fark em. The only good reality-denying religious person is a dead one. The less of these farking fools, the better.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
numfarvera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC, let them die.

Good riddance.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pray harder.

/moron labe
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are surprised and saddened by this turn of events

Really? Because I'm not surprised at all.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers, bruh.

/vaccines and 5G for the rest of us
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
janzee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Strange..., there's was no mention of homosexuality.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
God works in mysterious ways.

Idiots on the other hand are fairly predictable.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
" ...Our hearts break for those infected with the virus ..."

I'm no doctor but I'm guessing its their hearts you should be worried about.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

There's only vaccine .357 for stupid.
 
AeAe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Calm down. The virus has a 99% survival rate.
Then again, 30% of those infected could have long term/permanent organ damage so there's that.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

With every one of these stories I become more aligned with the idea that SARS-CoV-2 is the shock of chlorine the human gene pool sorely needed. Such a shame so many got hurt or died despite trying to do the right thing, mostly because of the action (or inaction) of so many idiots.
=Smidge=
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
shoot em all with vaccine and let god sort em out
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Just because you are vaccinated doesn't mean you can't still get covid and die.
It means that if you get c-19 you'll not get as sick and are less likely you will die.
 
brilett
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Waren't no vaccines in the bible! of course there weren't any summer camps or swimming pools either.
 
Loren
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Jesus delivers!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh, come on.  Obviously this viral infection of the congregation is just God testing the faith of the ones that manage to survive.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I can deal with a reduction by a factor of 10,000.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Indeed.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

2% case fatality rate in the United States.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: shoot em all with vaccine and let god sort em out


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
this may have been the wrong thread for that
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Didn't it make the politics tab?
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well its Texas so the number of comorbidities for those infected won't be a problem. Nossir, not at all.

/pass me some red eye gravy, Puppet Pal Clem
 
Taketombo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: this may have been the wrong thread for that


I swear that garlic butter has more ingredients than all of the vaccines combined.

Garlic butter = garlic (dried, roasted, or pan fried) + butter ... blend until homogenous.
 
wxboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In case anyone doesn't fully read TFA (and that never happens on Fark, right?) and points out that a lot of kids can't get vaccinated yet, this was a church camp for "6th to 12th graders" which starts at age 11 typically. So the vast majority of the kids would have been eligible. So there's really no excuse whatsoever.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
KIDS CAN'T GET COVID!!

/just getting this one out of the system
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: this may have been the wrong thread for that


I was going to ask if you were giving the most oblique, cryptic 'but her e-mails' reference ever, but OK then.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
God's will
 
Taketombo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Also what else could we expect from a resort there this is their response to COVID-19?

Tejas Coronavirus Health Commitment
1. Give me clean hands.We are increasing our number of handwashing stations around camp, including for use immediately before and after entering and exiting the Dining Hall.
2. Keep my hands pure.We will distribute spray bottles of hand sanitizer to all groups for use throughout the day as well as adding more dispensers throughout camp.  These will be refilled as needed.
...
10. Prayer.Our greatest defense is prayer.  Everyone can join together to pray for a safe and memorable year at camp for all involved.  God is the first and last part of our camp as we set the stage for Jesus to transform lives.  We seek Him in every decision we make and seek to have His presence in all things at camp.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
God works in mysterious ways.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bthom37: [Fark user image 636x564]


You could say this is the consequences of their own inactions.

/Get 'yer vaccines, people.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wxboy: In case anyone doesn't fully read TFA (and that never happens on Fark, right?) and points out that a lot of kids can't get vaccinated yet, this was a church camp for "6th to 12th graders" which starts at age 11 typically. So the vast majority of the kids would have been eligible. So there's really no excuse whatsoever.


can they get vaccines without parent help or permission?

12-17 year olds are trapped by dumb adults too.

12 year olds cannot drive themselves to a clinic.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So, 2% fatality rate... 3 fewer Trump voters?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Taketombo: 10. Prayer.Our greatest defense is prayer.  Everyone can join together to pray for a safe and memorable year at camp for all involved.  God is the first and last part of our camp as we set the stage for Jesus to transform lives.  We seek Him in every decision we make and seek to have His presence in all things at camp.


someone really should ask why they didn't pray enough or pray harder.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
upon return from camp, 125+ campers and adults reported to us that they tested positive for COVID-19," church officials said in a statement. "Additionally, hundreds more were exposed to COVID-19 at camp. And hundreds of others were likely exposed when infected people returned home from camp.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gooch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They were supposed to have fun and meet Jesus; it's truth in advertising made flesh
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

janzee: Strange..., there's was no mention of homosexuality.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Not even the Loincloth of Righteousness?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
thatsnormal.wpengine.comView Full Size

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
