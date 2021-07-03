 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Living in a zoning-free Libertarian paradise like Alaska is all fun and games until someone opens a gravel pit next door   (lovebylife.com) divider line
34
    More: Ironic, Gravel Pit, Borough, Alaska, The W, Traumatic brain injury, Mental disorder, Road, Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority  
•       •       •

629 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2021 at 9:17 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Alaska with the nation's highest rate of people living without indoor plumbing and still have over 10% of the population using outhouses is a paradise?
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
At most, there may be 500 trucks that make 1,000 trips a day through the pit, although signs indicate this is not an average or a constant number.


This seems entirely reasonable.

WTF?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sounds like they're going to get what the didn't pay for. Enjoy the truck traffic!
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

eurotrader: Alaska with the nation's highest rate of people living without indoor plumbing and still have over 10% of the population using outhouses is a paradise?


Libertarian paradise, its important to understand who's paradise it is.  You forgot to mention how they'd paid by the government just to life there too.  True libertarian boot straps these folks have, every last one of them.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Also, working together to stop people-corporations from doing what they please?:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
2nd rule of asshole club is there is always a bigger asshole.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wasilla

Stoppedreadingthere.jpg
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That article needed an editor or something.  It's all over the place.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We have plenty of zoning here which is conveniently changed as soon as a business requests it, citizens be damned.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
the potential for heavy industry over 160 forests
the gravel is like a rocky gray gold deposited by glaciers
The officials of Mat-su never proved the tax
The pit is offered by quality asphalt paving and parent company Kolaska Inc.,
At most, there may be 500 trucks that make 1,000 trips a day through the pit
Q plans to erect earthen berms
According to There was no water in the test hole up to 10 or 15 feet.
Alaskans with a developmental disability, mental illness, substance use disorder. Is experiencing traumatic brain injury, or Alzheimer's disease or related dementia.
A sign reading 'Put without gravel'
a suburban area with a population of more than 8,000. Gone.
Joy Bruns' in-laws hijacked the subdivision where she lived in the 1950s.
He is concerned that moving the ground from the handling of the gravel could cause clouds.
"We didn't have a clue. I think there were supposed to be back home. "
Q does not plan to remove gravel below the water table
"It allows ... discourages commercial, residential, entertainment and industry."
He said that the schemes only serve as guides.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Q plans to erect earthen berms at least 10 feet tall to block noise and limit vigorous rock crushing and screening operations between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., according to an advisory filed with the city in February.

Is there anything Q won't stoop to?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sno man: 2nd rule of asshole club is there is always a bigger asshole.


First corollary of asshole club  is there's a Fist Corollary.
 
dave0821
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

enry: That article needed an editor or something.  It's all over the place.


The town doesn't have any zoning laws why should the article?
 
MIRV888
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At most, there may be 500 trucks that make 1,000 trips a day through the pit

Zoning laws are socialism.
LMAO
 
ifky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At least it's not a shait train

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/ncna​8​67426
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

enry: That article needed an editor or something.  It's all over the place.


Welcome to the era of modern "journalism". Editors are expensive, and spell check is free.

TFA gave me a farking headache.
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

evilsofa: the potential for heavy industry over 160 forests
the gravel is like a rocky gray gold deposited by glaciers
The officials of Mat-su never proved the tax
The pit is offered by quality asphalt paving and parent company Kolaska Inc.,
At most, there may be 500 trucks that make 1,000 trips a day through the pit
Q plans to erect earthen berms
According to There was no water in the test hole up to 10 or 15 feet.
Alaskans with a developmental disability, mental illness, substance use disorder. Is experiencing traumatic brain injury, or Alzheimer's disease or related dementia.
A sign reading 'Put without gravel'
a suburban area with a population of more than 8,000. Gone.
Joy Bruns' in-laws hijacked the subdivision where she lived in the 1950s.
He is concerned that moving the ground from the handling of the gravel could cause clouds.
"We didn't have a clue. I think there were supposed to be back home. "
Q does not plan to remove gravel below the water table
"It allows ... discourages commercial, residential, entertainment and industry."
He said that the schemes only serve as guides.
[Fark user image 357x498]


I stopped reading about halfway down that list.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fun fact. Camp Naish (boy scout camp) has an  entry road that passes by a quarry. That quarry was bought by Defenbaugh Waste Services about 40 years ago with the understanding that they couldn't dump anything for 100 years. The contract was eventually sold to another waste management company with the same stipulations.

Care to guess what they have been doing the entire time? Digging a massive waste pit. The quarry business keeps it barely in the black, but the important part is digging a massive hole.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This gravel pit certainly is a mystery unravelling.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you don't have a government, because you don't want the government telling people what they can and can't do, then people are going to do what they want to do and nobody will be able to tell them they can't.

It kind of sucks, but that's why some of us prefer to have governments and work within the laws we've got, than try to fix shiat after we discover that a lot of people are complete assholes.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Owners of companies that extract resources should have to live on that land.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I had a neighbor in WV who was all about the right of property owners to do what they want.  When I suggested to him that his neighbor could open a dump next to his property he was all about how his rights to his neighbor's property were paramount.  The stupid in the right-wing types is palpable.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Alaska with the nation's highest rate of people living without indoor plumbing and still have over 10% of the population using outhouses is a paradise?


Alaska with less than a million assholes and 8 Idaho's worth of  wilderness to hide from them.

It's not necessarily a private Idaho mind, but close enough.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think Subby found a website that actually requires its writers to have never passed an English class.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

D.R.I - Thrashard
Youtube vdH_cy1-0Xc

IN THE PIT!!!
 
dave0821
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: I think Subby found a website that actually requires its writers to have never passed an English class.


You want to pay to ship English all the way up to nowhere Alaska feel free.
Things are expensive up there
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thank goodness burdensome government regulations won't stop this expression of free market principles.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Be happy it's not a rendering plant!
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: eurotrader: Alaska with the nation's highest rate of people living without indoor plumbing and still have over 10% of the population using outhouses is a paradise?

Alaska with less than a million assholes and 8 Idaho's worth of  wilderness to hide from them.

It's not necessarily a private Idaho mind, but close enough.


Nor is it all the people that are running away from child support payments or the law in the lower 48.but

/The lack of daylight in the winter
// The farking bugs during the short summer
/// Not for everyone
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

evilsofa: the potential for heavy industry over 160 forests
the gravel is like a rocky gray gold deposited by glaciers
The officials of Mat-su never proved the tax
The pit is offered by quality asphalt paving and parent company Kolaska Inc.,
At most, there may be 500 trucks that make 1,000 trips a day through the pit
Q plans to erect earthen berms
According to There was no water in the test hole up to 10 or 15 feet.
Alaskans with a developmental disability, mental illness, substance use disorder. Is experiencing traumatic brain injury, or Alzheimer's disease or related dementia.
A sign reading 'Put without gravel'
a suburban area with a population of more than 8,000. Gone.
Joy Bruns' in-laws hijacked the subdivision where she lived in the 1950s.
He is concerned that moving the ground from the handling of the gravel could cause clouds.
"We didn't have a clue. I think there were supposed to be back home. "
Q does not plan to remove gravel below the water table
"It allows ... discourages commercial, residential, entertainment and industry."
He said that the schemes only serve as guides.
[Fark user image 357x498]


Translation: Someone had no time to transcribe their notes into an article before deadline.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
article: 'notices were served to more than 270 landlords within half a mile of the site, which was surrounded by residential properties on three sides'

Houses on 3 sides and over 270 property owners within a half mile?   I would laugh if all that loose gravel they thought they found was actually leftover debris pile from building all those houses.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The thing that kills me is that this is considered a good use of trust land for a health trust, that it could make "as much as $1.6m over 20 years" for a 105 acre parcel.  Couldn't it make much more developing that parcel as another subdivision and then renting the properties in long term leases? $80k rent a year seems like peanuts in an area already surrounded by 105 subdivisions.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Next up ... "Who Knew The HOA Would Keep White Trash Out of My Neighborhood".
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.