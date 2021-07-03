 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   The PNW hosts its first clambake   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

799 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2021 at 7:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Clams being forced open by the heat? Sounds like the perfect place for an incel convention.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elvis Presley - Clambake
Youtube z0vozdeGYnQ
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Where the hell did it reach 121 in Western WA? It wasn't that hot in Yakima.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm on my way!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jim32rr: [Fark user image image 425x527]


A severe case of cameltosis.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Honestly, I hope this doesn't severely damage the shellfish aquaculture we have up here. If this becomes an annual event, we're going to need to find ways to prevent the clams, mussels, and oysters from overheating. Maybe deeper sanctuaries will help in the short term.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Where the hell did it reach 121 in Western WA? It wasn't that hot in Yakima.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ugh, tried going to the linked page in TFA to look more into the company and it links to their farking instagram page... I hate instagram. Can't do anything to speak of unless you create an account, and I've tried multiple times to no avail. First time I used my gmail account and after their "24 hours" to confirm crap they claim that I've been suspended for violating their TOS despite not having been able to log in at any time. Tried my cell number after that and it claims to this day there's no account associated with it.

fark you instagram and a bigger fark you to facebook.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That must smell lovely.
 
imbrial
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Silence of the clams
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Where the hell did it reach 121 in Western WA? It wasn't that hot in Yakima.


Lytton, BC (not on the coast but part of that same heat wave).

Also, surface temperatures can get a lot hotter than the air temperatures used for official reports.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I'm on my way!

[Fark user image image 259x194]


Took the words right out of my mouth.  Btw, wash your hands, follow darker.  Your fingers left a bad taste. J/k
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure some chick has tried smoking weed with her snizz before today
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hell of a headline. Also, sad. Extra sad to me as a keeper of fish and other marine life.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Where the hell did it reach 121 in Western WA? It wasn't that hot in Yakima.


Vancouver, specifically the Fruit Valley neighborhood. Buddy of mine lives there. We only hit 115 at my house in PDX.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Friends on Guemes Island (NW Washington) were saying a few weeks ago that it was approaching time to go clam digging and holding clam bakes. :(
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

puffy999: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Paige, no!
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

imbrial: Silence of the clams


Clams. The clams were steaming.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.