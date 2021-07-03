 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   History repeats itself as the Fourth of July is expected to start another Covid wave   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe among the unwashed, but those who have been purified by science have the presidents promise it won't happen to us believers.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what color is that on the terror threat level chart?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, say, does that spike-studded virus yet wave
O'er the land of the free that are headed to graves?
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: So what color is that on the terror threat level chart?


California Sky Orange
 
sforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's already started in Florida, but scumbag has them releasing the numbers weekly and nobody seems to notice on Friday how bad the numbers are.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A British newspaper taking a jab at the 4th of July?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peach_Fuz: Jeebus Saves: So what color is that on the terror threat level chart?

California Sky Orange


Well that means this time it's really bad.  Worse than the Memorial Day surge, but not as bad as the Mothers Day surge.  I'm glad Obama got Bin Laden.  These surges would have been way worse if he didn't.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brit tabloid limeysplaining the Fourth of July.  Probably doesn't know to put salt on watermelon.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: So what color is that on the terror threat level chart?


BLACKWATCH PLAID.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not even mad about it anymore. If their social life is important enough for them to die for it, so be it. RIP, you glorious morons.
 
Freds Bank
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone hide under your bed!!!
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: I'm not even mad about it anymore. If their social life is important enough for them to die for it, so be it. RIP, you glorious morons.


My social life was important enough to get vaccinated. I don't care anymore, I did my part and honestly people should be able to live their lives again.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't need a doctor to tell me there's going to be an uptick after the 4th of July

but hey thanks I guess
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sforce: It's already started in Florida, but scumbag has them releasing the numbers weekly and nobody seems to notice on Friday how bad the numbers are.


Do you honestly believe that releasing numbers daily would change the behavior of anyone?
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Delta is coming for you plague rats.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like it didn't last year. Look at the graph of new cases with the axis labels hidden and tell me where memorial day, labor day july 4, xmas are. You can't. Sorry layperson epidemiologists, things are more complicated than you think. And you suck at science almost as much as the deniers.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, right. We were told the last one (2020) would be like millions dead. NEVER HAPPENED.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duckpoopy: Just like it didn't last year. Look at the graph of new cases with the axis labels hidden and tell me where memorial day, labor day july 4, xmas are. You can't. Sorry layperson epidemiologists, things are more complicated than you think. And you suck at science almost as much as the deniers.


Remember when we were told that Thanksgiving and Xmas would be like millions dead? And it never happened? Fun times.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ignorant shall inherit the earth
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
July 2020. My wife and I are hunkered down. I'm going on long hour+ runs in the forests. We turned our cellar into a home gym. We're having our groceries and way too much alcohol delivered to our door with no human interaction. We're working at home it's awesome. We are not interacting with any other humans since February.

Oh wow my relatives sent me pictures of their July 4 celebration which happens every year but I totally didn't expect it to happen in 2020. Oh wow they all got Covid. Thank god no one died but they still are struggling a year later.

We are purposely staying away from those dirty dirty plague rats until the fall at least.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duckpoopy: Just like it didn't last year. Look at the graph of new cases with the axis labels hidden and tell me where memorial day, labor day july 4, xmas are. You can't. Sorry layperson epidemiologists, things are more complicated than you think. And you suck at science almost as much as the deniers.


Actually, it's quite easy.

You see a sharp decline in cases, because the people who are gathering and reporting the data had the day off.

You then see a rise the week after as those cases that happened on the holiday are folded back in.

This is also why Sat/Sun see much fewer cases, and most importantly, why smart people ignore day to day and use multiple day moving averages.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
History shows again and again
How nature points out the folly of men
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Remember a week or two ago ago when people were declaring the pandemic basically under control and some farkers were ridiculing people who were still wearing masks even though they're vaccinated?

/good times
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Shredder was man enough to be masking up in the 80's when there was only the common cold.

If he can do it for decades,  you can do it for a few more months, bogan.
 
spleef420
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Brit tabloid limeysplaining the Fourth of July.  Probably doesn't know to put salt on watermelon.


You gotta boil the shiat out of it first.
 
neongoats
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Yeah, right. We were told the last one (2020) would be like millions dead. NEVER HAPPENED.


So over 600k dead isn't good enough for you plague rats?
 
neongoats
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: duckpoopy: Just like it didn't last year. Look at the graph of new cases with the axis labels hidden and tell me where memorial day, labor day july 4, xmas are. You can't. Sorry layperson epidemiologists, things are more complicated than you think. And you suck at science almost as much as the deniers.

Remember when we were told that Thanksgiving and Xmas would be like millions dead? And it never happened? Fun times.


What amount of blood will sate you amorals and terrorists and plague spreaders?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yesterday I was in the drug store, waiting in line behind some chick who was filling out paperwork to get a COVID shot. She was the only one in the store not wearing a mask.
 
reveal101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I put up with so much shiat from anti-maskers last year, now that BC is opening back up, (no masks mandate this week) and only 40% of people 18-49 in my local health authority have bothered to have their first shot, quite frankly I hope a lot of the unvaccinated (by choice) die or at least suffer greatly. We need more first hand examples of the results of not getting vaccinated. Plus it will open up more jobs which are hard to come by in the interior.

No, I don't feel about it in the least. They think I'm going to die from the vaccine and they think it's hilarious. Just another sheep!

fark 'em, I got mine.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: duckpoopy: Just like it didn't last year. Look at the graph of new cases with the axis labels hidden and tell me where memorial day, labor day july 4, xmas are. You can't. Sorry layperson epidemiologists, things are more complicated than you think. And you suck at science almost as much as the deniers.

Remember when we were told that Thanksgiving and Xmas would be like millions dead? And it never happened? Fun times.


Man I'm not sure if you can find those sources but I'd be thrilled to see them. The highest I saw was that IHME model saying we would be at 410,000 deaths by January 1 2021 when we didn't there until January 15th.

Anyway the rest of us I think feel differently about December last year, I mean most of us are relieved that more people survived the winter instead of being bitter and angry there wasn't more death.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As some funny Farker said when the question was asked if the English celebrate the 4th of July to which he posted something like "Yes, but they call it Good Riddance Day."
 
lolmao500
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Man I'm not sure if you can find those sources but I'd be thrilled to see them


Everything everyone ever said did not happen.

We were told it was going to be 2.2 million dead in 2020 - didn't happen.

We were told that all those college kids on spring break in 2020 would be dead a month later (and millions others infected) - didn't happen.

We were told the 4th of July would be a mega-spreader event - didn't happen.

We were told that traveling to visit family over Thanksgiving and Xmas was sentencing them to death - didn't happen.
 
comrade
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: lincoln65: Man I'm not sure if you can find those sources but I'd be thrilled to see them

Everything everyone ever said did not happen.

We were told it was going to be 2.2 million dead in 2020 - didn't happen.

Number was based on the infection rate compared to the 1919 flu. Modern medicine and government lockdowns reduced it.

We were told that all those college kids on spring break in 2020 would be dead a month later (and millions others infected) - didn't happen.

Same

We were told the 4th of July would be a mega-spreader event - didn't happen.

It was though

We were told that traveling to visit family over Thanksgiving and Xmas was sentencing them to death - didn't happen.

It did though.


.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
mrmopar5287:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


I'll just leave this here
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Yesterday I was in the drug store, waiting in line behind some chick who was filling out paperwork to get a COVID shot. She was the only one in the store not wearing a mask.


So....How many Dems were wearing their masks on their chin?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: lincoln65: Man I'm not sure if you can find those sources but I'd be thrilled to see them

Everything everyone ever said did not happen.

We were told it was going to be 2.2 million dead in 2020 - didn't happen.

We were told that all those college kids on spring break in 2020 would be dead a month later (and millions others infected) - didn't happen.

We were told the 4th of July would be a mega-spreader event - didn't happen.

We were told that traveling to visit family over Thanksgiving and Xmas was sentencing them to death - didn't happen.


https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-can​a​da-57473436

600,000, a million, five million? It doesn't matter because you have a total lack of empathy. It will only matter to you when you're the one in a hospital bed, dying alone. Sad but true.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: mrmopar5287:

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 701x431]

I'll just leave this here


Curiously you have a graph of cases and not deaths.
 
Pinner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Seeing that the virus doesn't stop until it has run out of hosts, we're in for another couple of years of this shiat.
Get ready for another late fall/winter voluntary lockdown if you're in a colder climate and everyone heads inside.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Somebody also doesn't understand what doctors do.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Yeah, right. We were told the last one (2020) would be like millions dead. NEVER HAPPENED.


According to official numbers, 3,966,601 people have died of the coronavirus to date. The real number is undoubtedly considerably higher.
 
reveal101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

untoldforce: mrmopar5287: lincoln65: Man I'm not sure if you can find those sources but I'd be thrilled to see them

Everything everyone ever said did not happen.

We were told it was going to be 2.2 million dead in 2020 - didn't happen.

We were told that all those college kids on spring break in 2020 would be dead a month later (and millions others infected) - didn't happen.

We were told the 4th of July would be a mega-spreader event - didn't happen.

We were told that traveling to visit family over Thanksgiving and Xmas was sentencing them to death - didn't happen.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-cana​da-57473436

600,000, a million, five million? It doesn't matter because you have a total lack of empathy. It will only matter to you when you're the one in a hospital bed, dying alone. Sad but true.


That's why I'm done having empathy for these people.

I worked with a guy who was in his sixties, second heart, and he refused to believe covid was real. Shortly before I left work I told him that covid is most certainly real, and to take care of himself. He laughed in my face.He then refused to follow and guideline he could get away with. Hung out with whoever, did whatever he wanted. He joked about it to people.

Two months ago they found him unconscious in his kitchen with, you guessed it, covid. He was in a coma for more than a month before the doctors told the family to pull the plug. I'm guessing they weren't too thrilled with someone who was given a second chance only to squander that gift by ignoring the very people who gave it to him. Incredibly, he made it. I don't know how many other people he managed to infect, and I'm betting he doesn't care.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gordon Bennett:

"They said everyone would die if we didn't wear life jackets while white water rafting, but we didn't and only a few of the people who went overboard actually drowned thanks to the rescuers working overtime so they lied about needing life jackets."
-Some guy who felt smarts
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i worked as a contact tracer for nearly a year during this pandemic.

Fark user image
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

reveal101: untoldforce: mrmopar5287: lincoln65: Man I'm not sure if you can find those sources but I'd be thrilled to see them

Everything everyone ever said did not happen.

We were told it was going to be 2.2 million dead in 2020 - didn't happen.

We were told that all those college kids on spring break in 2020 would be dead a month later (and millions others infected) - didn't happen.

We were told the 4th of July would be a mega-spreader event - didn't happen.

We were told that traveling to visit family over Thanksgiving and Xmas was sentencing them to death - didn't happen.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-cana​da-57473436

600,000, a million, five million? It doesn't matter because you have a total lack of empathy. It will only matter to you when you're the one in a hospital bed, dying alone. Sad but true.

That's why I'm done having empathy for these people.

I worked with a guy who was in his sixties, second heart, and he refused to believe covid was real. Shortly before I left work I told him that covid is most certainly real, and to take care of himself. He laughed in my face.He then refused to follow and guideline he could get away with. Hung out with whoever, did whatever he wanted. He joked about it to people.

Two months ago they found him unconscious in his kitchen with, you guessed it, covid. He was in a coma for more than a month before the doctors told the family to pull the plug. I'm guessing they weren't too thrilled with someone who was given a second chance only to squander that gift by ignoring the very people who gave it to him. Incredibly, he made it. I don't know how many other people he managed to infect, and I'm betting he doesn't care.


How great is that though? Deep down in the cry in the parking lot of Dunkin place this guy knows, KNOWS, his family is like "Yeah. Pull it."
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

neongoats: mrmopar5287: Yeah, right. We were told the last one (2020) would be like millions dead. NEVER HAPPENED.

So over 600k dead isn't good enough for you plague rats?


"Hey look, they managed to avoid what everyone called the worse case possible scenario, no thanks to us plague rats actively sabotaging everything we possibly could at every turn! No big deal!"

Christ these snivelling children are the worst.
 
