 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Your annual reminder that fireworks noises traumatize your pet   (usatoday.com) divider line
30
    More: PSA, Sound, Noise, July fireworks, Hearing, Dog, Pet, Ear, litany of sounds  
•       •       •

157 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2021 at 6:05 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
1mg per kg of dog weight of a common antihistamine is a type of puppy prozac.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It traumatizes me too, you farking redneck.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm legitimately curious why hasn't anyone invented noise canceling carriers?
Hell we have animal hospitals and animal emergency rooms.
Meanwhile the rest of us suffering die of simple melodies
┐( ∵ )┌
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm legitimately curious why hasn't anyone invented noise canceling carriers?
Hell we have animal hospitals and animal emergency rooms.
Meanwhile the rest of us suffering die of simple melodies
┐( ∵ )┌


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


They have these.
 
alice_600
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My cat just goes to sleep in the crawl space like a biatch.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We drove the car to the top of the parking ramp 4th of July 
Sat out on the hood with a couple of warm beers 
And watched the fireworks explode in the sky 
There was an exodus of birds from the trees
Because they didn't know we were only pretending

~ Independence Day, Ani DiFanco

/shiatting rivers
//for weeks
 
tuxq
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x354]


This. I have to listen to dogs barking throughout the day and gets whiffs of dog shiat coming from every yard all through summer. fark em. They can go eat their owners' couch and shiat all over the house for all I care. I've got booze to drink and 60g shells to detonate. Murica.

/besides, I'm a cat person
 
dave0821
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pets don't dislike fireworks because they're unpatriotic
I don't know....
Why bring it up unless that is exactly the reason why pets don't like fireworks.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm legitimately curious why hasn't anyone invented noise canceling carriers?
Hell we have animal hospitals and animal emergency rooms.
Meanwhile the rest of us suffering die of simple melodies
┐( ∵ )┌


Dying of melodies?

Like this?

The Sound Of Violence - Cassius
Youtube 6Ml-jUdIbcI
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dave0821: Pets don't dislike fireworks because they're unpatriotic
I don't know....
Why bring it up unless that is exactly the reason why pets don't like fireworks.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: dave0821: Pets don't dislike fireworks because they're unpatriotic
I don't know....
Why bring it up unless that is exactly the reason why pets don't like fireworks.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 633x484]


Are you denying the undying fervent loyalty and patriotism of comrade kitty??
 
flagnut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No more traumatizing then a night in a thunder storm. Its a non-issue by entitled pet owners.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Tell that to my asshole neighbor a street away doing freaking fireworks all year round at least once a week and a couple of times a week during summer.
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

eurotrader: 1mg per kg of dog weight of a common antihistamine is a type of puppy prozac.


So is 90 grains of Pb at high velocity

/I love me some boshintang
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
You just know this dog wants to see the planet incinerated in hellfire started by fireworks. He is the match
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: [Fark user image 425x461]


Difficulty - I live in New Hampshire

Adjustment - Gunshots just means the neighbor's shooting at shiat in his back yard again.
 
Noexit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pffft. Mine sit on the back porch and watch the show.
 
wdog61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My pups are safely blanketed and treated. It's drizzling outside so no risk of fire.

//Murica
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: waxbeans: I'm legitimately curious why hasn't anyone invented noise canceling carriers?
Hell we have animal hospitals and animal emergency rooms.
Meanwhile the rest of us suffering die of simple melodies
┐( ∵ )┌

Dying of melodies?

Like this?

[YouTube video: The Sound Of Violence - Cassius]


Melodies
Melodies
Maladies
Jesus farking Christ voice to Text legitimately hates me
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Tell that to my asshole neighbor a street away doing freaking fireworks all year round at least once a week and a couple of times a week during summer.


I feel yo' pain. People around me go damn nuts with the fireworks but at least it's been extremely wet recently.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

berylman: [Fark user image image 275x183] You just know this dog wants to see the planet incinerated in hellfire started by fireworks. He is the match


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


"No! We are not them! ... We are not them."
-Snowball
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: [Fark user image image 425x461]


I live in the hood and I still can't tell the difference
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My next door neighbors got a puppy last week. She barks like a puppy when they're gone; this will be her first fourth, and we're three blocks from the pier, where they're going to be making up for missing last year.

I feel bad for her.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I lucked out. I've had 3 dogs. All of them were chill with fireworks.
 
bthom37
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Man, I need to get a hammer & sickle flag for the 4th.  I forget every year.  Hang it off the mailbox, see how long it takes to get stolen.

And yep, I'll be spending the next two nights reassuring my 60 pound dog as he freaks out at every boom.  Haven't celebrated a 4th since I adopted him.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wait. Are there people that are doing fireworks for OTHER reasons?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Had a little dog who could tell the difference between fireworks and thunder. Fireworks made her want to run outside and twirl around barking and playing, thunder made her want to hide under anything. Including me while in bed.

My cat, Pipsqueak, doesn't give a fark about fireworks or thunder. As far as she's concerned the house is an impregnable fortress.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Black Jesus of New Years Day 2012- firework disaster
Youtube xy1mbG2dGXU
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.