(AZCentral)   ♫ ♬ Oh, what a feeling, when glass hits you from the ceiling ♫ ♬   (azcentral.com) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually, "breaking the glass ceiling" is considered a GOOD thing...
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's my mall! That's the very place Loucifer gets Jamba Juice and Bubble Tea!!
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAZEL TOV!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I initially hummed the headline to the tune of Sexual Healing by Marvin Gaye
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When the sun hits your ass, like a big piece of glass, that's Amore.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There were also two other people affected, Peoria Fire-Medical said. One person suffered emotional trauma, and the other thought they might have swallowed some glass.

This person may also be in danger of drowning when it rains.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The cause of the glass ceiling falling is unknown, and there are no further details on the incident.

My guess is gravity was involved.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Usually, "breaking the glass ceiling" is considered a GOOD thing...


Women BE shoppin'. You can't stop a woman from shoppin'.
 
