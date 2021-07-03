 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBIR Knoxville)   Expect lots of coyotes with tiny umbrellas   (wbir.com) divider line
15
    More: Weird, Performance, Music, annual tradition, Event planning, bell-ringing ceremony, anvil shoots, live music, Madonna  
•       •       •

783 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2021 at 4:14 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What do they do with the hammer and the stirrup?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: What do they do with the hammer and the stirrup?


Bash horseshoes?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: What do they do with the hammer and the stirrup?


they play it by ear.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: What do they do with the hammer and the stirrup?


The museum of Appalachia is not your personal erotica store.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Officials said anvil shoots were once a common way for pioneers to celebrate holidays, elections and special occasions."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Subby: Expect lots of coyotes with tiny umbrellas

Haven't coyotes suffered enough?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kraig57
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Last item checks out.
3um88b32jzg41py2lr3fg1uh-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And as always, a reminder to all the spectators to leave their giant magnets at home.

/Rocket powered roller skating is really the event to attend. Action packed.
 
JZDave
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's gotta be one of the most redneck stories I've ever read. But not in a bad way.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JZDave: That's gotta be one of the most redneck stories I've ever read. But not in a bad way.


A redneck would never shoot an anvil up into the air.
A pick-up truck? Yes. An anvil? no.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have absolutely no faith that some random person will not walk into the target zone right as it happens. It's the butterfly effect of horrible events. People are unfortunately unpredictably really really farking stupid
 
johnny queso
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
mother
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.