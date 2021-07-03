 Skip to content
(KHOU Houston)   Wrecker driver listening to police scanners decides to help couple get back their stolen pink unicorn snow cone food truck, but he's not the only one who decides to help   (khou.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Snow cone, Snow, Garcia's husband, English-language films, food truck Unicorn Snow Cone, Pickup truck, today thieves, Instagram page  
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My enjoyment of this story outweighs my loathing of tow truck vultures, especially the ones I see in Houston. I will remember this the next time I'm about to curse one out (but only once).

/And how farking dumb do you have to be to steal a BRIGHT PINK trailer?!
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who lived in Chicago back in the 70's:

Lincoln Park Pirates
Youtube dF3q7o8Yjrg
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What the hell is gourmet shaved ice?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: What the hell is gourmet shaved ice?


Right, that's the equivalent of a gourmet chicken nugget.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: What the hell is gourmet shaved ice?


About $4 per serving but that's not important right now
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: What the hell is gourmet shaved ice?


Fu-fu snow-cones. Think morons at $tarbuck$ who mix all sorts of unnatural, unrelated things into one cup of coffee.

FYI junior journalist -- a FOOD TRUCK has an engine and a steering wheel. A FOOD TRAILER is pulled by another vehicle.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who owns and invests in food trailer and doesn't spend a couple hundred dollars for security measures?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Q: What point in life is lower than trying to steal a pink unicorn food truck?

A:


gtainside.comView Full Size


What point in life is lower than trying to steal a pink unicorn food truck?
 
Dodo David
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Unless the thieves used a stolen truck to steal the trailer, they didn't think their escape plan through.
 
