(Patch)   Is this actually considered news?   (patch.com) divider line
21
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can't imagine what would motivate someone, to type so many words regarding a dirty, discarded stuffed toy.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: I can't imagine what would motivate someone, to type so many words regarding a dirty, discarded stuffed toy.


Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I always thought it was Fark dot com...
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Susan Dallas found this stuffed animal, a cute kangaroo, which she said appears to be "well-loved"


I'll say. Eww.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why would subby think Patch publishes news?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Patch is not news, it's neighborhood gossip.
 
jimjays
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's a clever plot to hold the toy for ransom. With the publicity she'll collect money from multiple people before they learn it isn't their special animal.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Careful peoples, apparently questioning this submission for any reason gets your posts deleted.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I can't imagine what would motivate someone, to type so many words regarding a dirty, discarded stuffed toy.


I can.

"Shiat shiat deadline farking deadline c'mon think, THINK!   Goddamnit... anything, c'mon brain!"
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This story sounds like a nextdoor app post.
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's called "human interest" genius.

Possibly the most misnomered nome of all misnomers, as that type of media is not consumed by Humans, but our Setian emulators.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: This story sounds like a nextdoor app post.


Naw: it's not nearly racist enough.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gopher321: Susan Dallas found this stuffed animal, a cute kangaroo, which she said appears to be "well-loved"


I'll say. Eww.

stevenvictx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: stevenvictx: This story sounds like a nextdoor app post.

Naw: it's not nearly racist enough.


And there is no lost dog mentioned.
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Patch is not news, it's neighborhood gossip.


I don't know much about Patch.  Do they have paid journalists or is it just regular people posting stories?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the story begins with the words "Don't stick that out the window, you're going to lose it I've told you 100 times, and I'm not going back for it"
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Chuck87: LordOfThePings: Patch is not news, it's neighborhood gossip.

I don't know much about Patch.  Do they have paid journalists or is it just regular people posting stories?


Nevermind.  I found some information on Wikipedia about it.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's not really news. They're just taking it easy getting ready for after the weekend when they have to write a hundred stories about people blowing their hands off.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Well loved"?

mikalmd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I guess my life isn't as boring as I thought it was ..
 
