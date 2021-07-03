 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Picasso sold after being kept in house closet for 50 years. Human rights advocates livid; coroners confused   (sfgate.com) divider line
756 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2021 at 2:14 PM



22 Comments
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
beakerxf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article fail for not including a picture of the artwork.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The girls would turn the color of an avocado, when he'd drive down the street in his El Dorado...
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the way he treated women, I'm not surprised.

///dnrtfa
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://youtu.be/v32eQI9ZXwI
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, as the Modern Lovers sang:

"Well some people try to pick up girls
And get called assholes
This never happened to Pablo Picasso
He could walk down your street
And girls could not resist his stare and
So Pablo Picasso was never called an asshole"
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those early Picassos prove that he could draw and paint but later didn't want to. I've seen pictures of some of the works he did at 14, and he was clearly an artisitic comer, although you wouldn't know it from his cubist period works unless you were an art historian, critic or curator.

Those early paintings, unknown to most who say "Picasso" are his tickets to ride the fashions and trains of art.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beakerxf: Article fail for not including a picture of the artwork.


[Fark user image 425x242]


Caught between representationalism and cubis. Very interestink.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Those early Picassos prove that he could draw and paint but later didn't want to. I've seen pictures of some of the works he did at 14, and he was clearly an artisitic comer, although you wouldn't know it from his cubist period works unless you were an art historian, critic or curator.

Those early paintings, unknown to most who say "Picasso" are his tickets to ride the fashions and trains of art.


His later stuff is a little too weird for me. I prefer the impressionists, but that's just my opinion, man.
 
trialpha
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Those early Picassos prove that he could draw and paint but later didn't want to. I've seen pictures of some of the works he did at 14, and he was clearly an artisitic comer, although you wouldn't know it from his cubist period works unless you were an art historian, critic or curator.

Those early paintings, unknown to most who say "Picasso" are his tickets to ride the fashions and trains of art.


Every time I've seen a Picasso exhibit which covers his early history I wonder if he realized the art world was bullshiat and was just taking the piss throughout the rest of his career.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Those early Picassos prove that he could draw and paint but later didn't want to. I've seen pictures of some of the works he did at 14, and he was clearly an artisitic comer, although you wouldn't know it from his cubist period works unless you were an art historian, critic or curator.

Those early paintings, unknown to most who say "Picasso" are his tickets to ride the fashions and trains of art.


Something something about knowing how to do something well first; before being able to deconstruct, re-imagine the process, or selectively leave out parts of the process.  Read that somewhere, maybe in How to Steal Like an Artist
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

trialpha: brantgoose: Those early Picassos prove that he could draw and paint but later didn't want to. I've seen pictures of some of the works he did at 14, and he was clearly an artisitic comer, although you wouldn't know it from his cubist period works unless you were an art historian, critic or curator.

Those early paintings, unknown to most who say "Picasso" are his tickets to ride the fashions and trains of art.

Every time I've seen a Picasso exhibit which covers his early history I wonder if he realized the art world was bullshiat and was just taking the piss throughout the rest of his career.


Beethoven felt the same way. The more  critics slagged him, the better his work got, and his fans didn't care what the critics thought.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The buyer will have at least 120 days to authenticate the painting with The Claude Picasso Administration

Yep, it's a genuine Claude Picasso. Congratulations!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Those early Picassos prove that he could draw and paint but later didn't want to.


No, he wanted to, just not in that style.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I always hate it when somebody asks me what I think about a painting and it's something I don't really like because it's usually a ploy to see if you'll automatically agree with them on anything.  I just know what I like.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Looks real to me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I always hate it when somebody asks me what I think about a painting and it's something I don't really like because it's usually a ploy to see if you'll automatically agree with them on anything.  I just know what I like.


I'm an artist with lots of artist friends and I can't remember the last time someone asked me if I liked a painting. It sounds like the people you hang out with suck.

Of course, liking something has absolutely nothing to do with whether one thinks it's of good quality. I love Grandma's Boy but the movie is still pointless stoner nonsense. I hated Badlands but I still think it's an excellent film.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Looks real to me.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
150k for a Picasso? You could get 1M for a Picasso doodle on a table napkin.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In later years he shifted gears:
ctl.s6img.comView Full Size
 
