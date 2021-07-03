 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   23 and Me "confirms" existence of lizard people. Bonus: the conspiracies multiply into a den of crazy by the end of the rant, er article   (planet-today.com) divider line
23
    More: Dumbass, Judaism, Jews, Jewish ethnic divisions, accuracy of 23andMe, lizard person Susan Wojcicki, DNA profiling, pet lizard, Cult of LGBTQ  
•       •       •

540 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 03 Jul 2021 at 1:50 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Methodology
Did he gather the lizard DNA with strict measures to prevent cross-contamination with human DNA?

Is he aware that humans share a large proportion of their autosomal or regular, non-mitochondrial DNA with other organisms, for example, one quarter or so with mice, 10% or so with banana plants and 99% or so with chimpanzees?

I am assuming he did not order a mitochondrial DNA test, which tests the DNA in the mitochondria or power factories of the cell..

Conclusion: wrong test, wrong methodology, wrong conclusions to be expected.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are differences in which genes are tested by the different tests and companies. The interpretation of the results, particularly with regards to the false unscientific concepts of "race", "racial block", "regions", nationalities and of course "religious affiliation" are very debatable. Jewish is part cultural (a religion and lifestyles) and part "racial", descent from common ancestors, but the rules of religious separation are completely cultural and legalistic.

Given the number of times that Jews have not obeyed their own rules (for example. all of prehistory) the Jewish population is decidedly mixed with other "races", notably those of West Asia, Africa and Europe. I could go on for days. No, I couldn't. I would give the fark up after mere hours.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well that's a pile of crazy
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This thread is filled with lizard people.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
23 and Me only exists for one purpose: to create a personally-identifiable DNA database so large that once it reaches a critical mass the rest of the data can be interpolated. It's just another plank in the infinite surveillance platform being created to increase methods of oligarchic control over world populations.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well that was a vastly different conclusion to 23AndMe being a scam than I would have come up with.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EnzoTheCoder: This thread is filled with lizard people.


I am 99% European by DNA testing.

I am about 95-96% human by DNA testing.

The 5% minority is Neanderthal and Denisovan, but there may be other species of extinct human to be found still. Some Africans might have a small percentage of African species and some Asians may have small percentages of some Asian species.

My enormous and very catholic family tree has many non-Europeans and Jews but they are mostly by marriage in distant cousins, and link to even more distant relations who are so ancient that they don't show in measures of ethnicity or race.

Yes, yes I am a lizard person. The British royalty and aristocracy have numerous Jewish ancestors. The same Jewish ancestors as the vast majority of British middle class and working class people. It is not with cause that they say that the Kings are literally the "Father" of their nations. Bastards count for membership in the aristocracy and royal lineages. They can inherit titles, rank, station, class membership and KA-CHING! Money counts in large amounts, as any good clean, black gentlemen knows, until he leaves the room and becomes Upstart Johnny.

Thanks to my American cousins, I am as closely related to Obama, Spike Lee and the Kardashians as to the Bushes, the Trumps and the Bidens.

Bite me racists! There's no such thing in science as "race". It is too heterogenous and undefined, not to mention muddled.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of scary monsters to frighten small children, I am literally related to several of the eleven or so "Illuminati" families. Vanderbilts, Astors, VanDines, the British Royal Family, all the other royal famiies of Europe, and I think, without looking it up, the Rothschilds distantly.

Where's my throne, you bastids?

My Sister and her family once stayed at a resort where the Bilderbergers once met, so good enough, I am a Bilderberger by association. Of course, anybody can get into the UNO or the Davos Private-for-Profit talk shop.

And don't get me started on famous weirdos, nuts and conspiracy-mongers. I am related to lots of those also, notably Lyndon Hermyle Larouche Jr. (1922-2019)

His real middle name. Look it up, pay-pul! It's in your Bibles!

He is now dead, of course, but why would that stop a conspiracy theorist? He's only merely dead, not really quite sincerely dead.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looked at a couple articles on that website and they are nearly as batshiat crazy as this one.

They cite other batshiat crazy websites as sources, and seem to simultaneously think that covid is a hoax but will also kill us all....

Oh also Bigfoot is real and Bill Gates and Darpa created covid but somehow so did China....

Absolutely insane website.... Feel like my phone needs a bath after browsing that website.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Something tells me this blog is nothing more than a pile of BS, but I can't put my finger on it
 
IDisME
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
From Planet Today.  Which planet, this one?  Earth?   Ba ha ha ha ha ha ha
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Some of the other places that article has been posted, the levels of truly *ugly* Anti-Semitism in the comments fields are off the chart... Yeah, yeah, yeah, we get it... Mouth-breathers all think that the Ashkenazi percentage in the results is "proof" that t3h j0000z are reptilian spawn of Satan, blah blah blah.  (rolls eyes)
 
HeartBurnKid [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

brantgoose: There are differences in which genes are tested by the different tests and companies. The interpretation of the results, particularly with regards to the false unscientific concepts of "race", "racial block", "regions", nationalities and of course "religious affiliation" are very debatable. Jewish is part cultural (a religion and lifestyles) and part "racial", descent from common ancestors, but the rules of religious separation are completely cultural and legalistic.

Given the number of times that Jews have not obeyed their own rules (for example. all of prehistory) the Jewish population is decidedly mixed with other "races", notably those of West Asia, Africa and Europe. I could go on for days. No, I couldn't. I would give the fark up after mere hours.


You realize, of course, that Ashkenazi is an ethnic group, not a religious sect.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


LOL reputable website you found, Subby.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In the video they are rubbing a q-tip along the lizards mouth with their bare hands but 23 and me requires you to spit an ounce of liquid into a test tube
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
jesus, subby, Reading the crazy sh*t on that page killed several of my brain cells before I was able to close the tab.
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If basking in the sun all day and admiring others' cloacas is wrong, I don't wanna be right.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's interesting that they mixed in some anti-asian racism with their anti-semitism.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This sounds suspiciously like malarkey.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HeartBurnKid: brantgoose: There are differences in which genes are tested by the different tests and companies. The interpretation of the results, particularly with regards to the false unscientific concepts of "race", "racial block", "regions", nationalities and of course "religious affiliation" are very debatable. Jewish is part cultural (a religion and lifestyles) and part "racial", descent from common ancestors, but the rules of religious separation are completely cultural and legalistic.

Given the number of times that Jews have not obeyed their own rules (for example. all of prehistory) the Jewish population is decidedly mixed with other "races", notably those of West Asia, Africa and Europe. I could go on for days. No, I couldn't. I would give the fark up after mere hours.

You realize, of course, that Ashkenazi is an ethnic group, not a religious sect.


And they're the specific targets of antisemitic creeps, who claim the Ashkenazi are actually the descendants of Iranian/Asian migrant hordes like the Hun or Sarmatians or something, and not actually Semitic at all.  The entire article is kinda Elders of Zion-ish.
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I knew my mom was a freak.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Was the lizard's name Dart?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.