(Gizmodo) Counterpoint: You should have chosen a better name for your child (gizmodo.com)
45
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I truly regret naming my kid 'Hey Google.'
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oblig.:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Give it a male voice and call it Alfred. No one uses that name anymore.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


Yes.........
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Similarly, no one hates my love of the 90s TV show "American Gladiators" more than my son Nitro.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Parents of Siri and Jeeves nod in agreement with this headline.

/Clippy's parents too twisted to care
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cman: Give it a male voice and call it Alfred. No one uses that name anymore.


What about Hitler? Nobody uses that name anymore.

"Hey, Hitler"
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: cman: Give it a male voice and call it Alfred. No one uses that name anymore.

What about Hitler? Nobody uses that name anymore.

"Hey, Hitler"


Makes ordering juice uncomfortable
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Users can easily change the wake word by saying "Alexa, change the wake word" and selecting from "Computer," "Amazon," or "Echo" in the app, but those are impractically common for a device trigger.

I accidentally say "echo" far less frequently than someone on the TV says "Alexa."
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Karen is concerned about naming her child Alexa?

1) you can have Alexa respond to Computer and something else I cannot recall atm (too lazy to open new tab)

2) if your child has a friend named "Alexa" then please see 1)

3) Amazon hopefully knows better than to just let users choose a name.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The boy named Sue turned out to be pretty tough.

Alexa will be kicking ass later in life.
 
wxboy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: 3) Amazon hopefully knows better than to just let users choose a name.


"Hey farkface, turn on the lights."
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: cman: Give it a male voice and call it Alfred. No one uses that name anymore.

What about Hitler? Nobody uses that name anymore.

"Hey, Hitler"


"Hey, Hitler? What time is The Amazing Race on?"

"Nein! Es ist die Meister Race! Die Meister Race!!"
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you accidentally named your child Alexa just start calling them Amazon that'll show 'em.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: cman: Give it a male voice and call it Alfred. No one uses that name anymore.

What about Hitler? Nobody uses that name anymore.

"Hey, Hitler"


Since its origin is a last name that's pretty androgynous too so it doesn't matter if your kid ends up starting life as a boy or a girl.
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Oblig.:

[Fark user image image 425x130]


Also obligatory...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think "Hey hey hey" would fun to say.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kore
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jgok: Cafe Threads: Oblig.:

[Fark user image image 425x130]

Also obligatory...
[Fark user image 425x224]


Thank you, this was my first thought.

/close the thread
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Somehow I think the same people won't be concerned about the effects of "Karen" because, you know, that one is perfectly okay.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ya'll suck
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Grumpy Cat: cman: Give it a male voice and call it Alfred. No one uses that name anymore.

What about Hitler? Nobody uses that name anymore.

"Hey, Hitler"

Makes ordering juice uncomfortable


No, the problem come when it's gone-off.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Grumpy Cat: cman: Give it a male voice and call it Alfred. No one uses that name anymore.

What about Hitler? Nobody uses that name anymore.

"Hey, Hitler"

Makes ordering juice uncomfortable


"Hey Hitler, remove concentrated juice."

/too soon?
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Stupid name, stupid product.

I don't like Amazon's device, either.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The government should have a list of names, maybe 20 or 25, that parents can name their kids.  Maybe separate lists for different ethnicities so there is no cultural appropriation.  Then make it illegal for parents to go off the board, and make it illegal for companies to use names from the lists.

Problem solved.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [i.redd.it image 850x637]

Yes.........


Fark user imageView Full Size


Which was actually a great character within 2049's themes around humanity and personhood.  Is Joi a person?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You want to know a real unpopular name these days?

Edith. Rename Alexa as Edith
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: The government should have a list of names, maybe 20 or 25, that parents can name their kids.  Maybe separate lists for different ethnicities so there is no cultural appropriation.  Then make it illegal for parents to go off the board, and make it illegal for companies to use names from the lists.

Problem solved.


You know what other government has a strict list of approved name?

/no seriously, they do, they actually do
//the thread was darwined long before this any ways
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cman: You want to know a real unpopular name these days?

Edith. Rename Alexa as Edith


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: AmbassadorBooze: The government should have a list of names, maybe 20 or 25, that parents can name their kids.  Maybe separate lists for different ethnicities so there is no cultural appropriation.  Then make it illegal for parents to go off the board, and make it illegal for companies to use names from the lists.

Problem solved.

You know what other government has a strict list of approved name?

/no seriously, they do, they actually do
//the thread was darwined long before this any ways


Its wrong when wrong people do things.  It isn't wrong if we do things because we are right.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"As I drive her home from school in tears, I wonder how her generation will be affected by a female human name being treated like a slave?" Alexa's father asks Jeff Bezos. "Adults know better, but what will this make them feel or do? Will a young girl or boy carry this into adulthood?"

Yes, how WILL people's names be affected by being treated like a slave? I look forward to solving this mystery.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Decades ago, George Lucas understood that most letters rhyme, and numbers rhyme with themselves, such as "C3PO" and "R2D2" named one of his characters Elan Sleazebaggano
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not many people know this, but Amazon originally tried naming it 'Karen', but the thing was biatching all the time and calling the cops for stupid sh*t
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: The government should have a list of names, maybe 20 or 25, that parents can name their kids.  Maybe separate lists for different ethnicities so there is no cultural appropriation.  Then make it illegal for parents to go off the board, and make it illegal for companies to use names from the lists.

Problem solved.


As it is there's 20-25 different ways parents spell Caitlin and Antoine.
 
Pinner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
3 syllable name, distinct vowels/pronunciation, a name that isn't easily confused with day to day dialog...
Poopypants.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cman: You want to know a real unpopular name these days?

Edith. Rename Alexa as Edith


Stifle.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: I think "Hey hey hey" would fun to say.


[Fark user image image 745x745]


Also not ordering juice from that one.
 
AeAe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So many options. How about 'genitalia'? No ones called that. "Hey Genitalia!"
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: SpaceMonkey-66: [i.redd.it image 850x637]

Yes.........

[Fark user image image 383x243]

Which was actually a great character within 2049's themes around humanity and personhood.  Is Joi a person?


You know Joi is from Blade Runner and has nothing to do Star Trek, yeah? Or is this a 'no its Becky' type of joke that I've missed?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cman: You want to know a real unpopular name these days?

Edith. Rename Alexa as Edith


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And quit calling your toilet "the John"....how rude
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: The government should have a list of names, maybe 20 or 25, that parents can name their kids.  Maybe separate lists for different ethnicities so there is no cultural appropriation.  Then make it illegal for parents to go off the board, and make it illegal for companies to use names from the lists.

Problem solved.


also haircuts
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AeAe: So many options. How about 'genitalia'? No ones called that. "Hey Genitalia!"


Aussie singer Jenny Talia objects:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: The government should have a list of names, maybe 20 or 25, that parents can name their kids.  Maybe separate lists for different ethnicities so there is no cultural appropriation.  Then make it illegal for parents to go off the board, and make it illegal for companies to use names from the lists.

Problem solved.


At that point just number everyone.
 
