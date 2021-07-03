 Skip to content
(NYPost)   This is the America the NRA dreams of   (nypost.com) divider line
32
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hate to say it, but this is one of the very few times where the good guy with a gun auctally prevailed

Also, the article does state the suv driver attempted to calm the situation before drawing his gun.

/lane splitting should be legal
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stopping hwy traffic and slowly approaching a driver with a gun, is a really stupid thing to do in Texas, I'm surprised he wasn't gunned down by twelve people. These folks live in the movie reality, where every problem is solved with a gun, in the real world, guns only make problems worse.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The NRA could give a shiat about who owns guns, they only care about who they can sell more guns (and memberships).

To be fair, that Venn diagram does resemble the Japanese flag.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And what happens when nervous Nedley opens fire and misses but does hit the minivan full of kids in the next lane?

Trained law enforcement has trouble hitting targets under pressure. There is no way Nedley does better. TFA will be the NRA poster child for the quarter, the one time in three months where it all went according to fantasy.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The system works.
 
toast28
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

baka-san: Hate to say it, but this is one of the very few times where the good guy with a gun auctally prevailed

Also, the article does state the suv driver attempted to calm the situation before drawing his gun.

/lane splitting should be legal


How much calming can you do in 10-15 seconds?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: And what happens when nervous Nedley opens fire and misses but does hit the minivan full of kids in the next lane?

Trained law enforcement has trouble hitting targets under pressure. There is no way Nedley does better. TFA will be the NRA poster child for the quarter, the one time in three months where it all went according to fantasy.


I would say given the grouping, Nedley has good bit of range time.

/ I don't condone it
// But I understand
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Valenzuela said he ran over and turned off Gray's bike, then put pressure on Gray's wounds until paramedics arrived.

After all that, he had to handle Gray's anatomy.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: And what happens when nervous Nedley opens fire and misses but does hit the minivan full of kids in the next lane?

Trained law enforcement has trouble hitting targets under pressure. There is no way Nedley does better. TFA will be the NRA poster child for the quarter, the one time in three months where it all went according to fantasy.


that being said
1. random handgun owner in TX gets ~5x the range time of average patrol cop
2. the cops are trained to think everything is going to kill them.  otoh this guy was probably overjoyed.  OMG I FINALLY GET TO SHOOT A CRIMINAL!  its not the *right* mindset.  but its probably a stable shooting one.  <sigh>
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Road rager found out. Good.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

baka-san: Hate to say it, but this is one of the very few times where the good guy with a gun auctally prevailed


Why do you hate?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now they're turning us into monsters
Turning us into fire
Turning us into monsters
It's all desire, it's all desire, it's all desire
 
DaShredda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
See.

If I didn't let that bad guy have a gun, I wouldn't get to be a hero and shoot him.

Thank me for letting us all have guns.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Intentionally escalate a situation by endangering the life of another.

Other guy draws gun.

You shoot him.

"Self defense".

'Murica!
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Road rager found out. Good.


Found out what?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Let's just stop piddling about with these road rage incidents and skip to the inevitable.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
More guns!
More politeness!
Let this world farking burn!
Bring on the Christian fantasies of Armageddon!

Wooooo!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Early this morning I wondered how rich I could become selling arms to both sides in a civil war.  NTTAWWT.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Texas sounds scary and violent.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

baka-san: Hate to say it, but this is one of the very few times where the good guy with a gun auctally prevailed

Also, the article does state the suv driver attempted to calm the situation before drawing his gun.

/lane splitting should be legal


Oh, eat a cock. The bike was responding to somebody who tried to cause a collision.
You're not supposed to try to cause a collision when you see someone driving in a manner you think is illegal you're supposed to call the farking cops you farking idiots fark all y'all.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well-armed population. Turning would have been a half-hearted fistfight into lives cut short. I don't get it.
 
dave0821
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Intentionally escalate a situation by endangering the life of another.

Other guy draws gun.

You shoot him.

"Self defense".

'Murica!


Changing lanes is intentionally escalation the situation??
Sounds like a motorcycle driver who thinks they can do whatever they want on the roads to me
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
baka-san:

Lane splitting should be legal? Username checks out. S'your funeral. Not even with a gunfight. Share the road and look twice for bikers indeed.

/both combustion and pedal powered
//act like they own the road, then piddle when they put themselves in unsafe spots.
///share the road goes both ways
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

oopsboom: edmo: And what happens when nervous Nedley opens fire and misses but does hit the minivan full of kids in the next lane?

Trained law enforcement has trouble hitting targets under pressure. There is no way Nedley does better. TFA will be the NRA poster child for the quarter, the one time in three months where it all went according to fantasy.

that being said
1. random handgun owner in TX gets ~5x the range time of average patrol cop
2. the cops are trained to think everything is going to kill them.  otoh this guy was probably overjoyed.  OMG I FINALLY GET TO SHOOT A CRIMINAL!  its not the *right* mindset.  but its probably a stable shooting one.  <sigh>


Is pointing a gun at someone who tried to cause you to crash into him actually a capital offense?
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Intentionally escalate a situation by endangering the life of another.

Other guy draws gun.

You shoot him.

"Self defense".

'Murica!


How did he "intentionally escalate the situation"??  He changed lanes while the a-hole was splitting lanes.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FleshMonkey: More guns!
More politeness!
Let this world farking burn!
Bring on the Christian fantasies of Armageddon!

Wooooo!


thats kind of the downside of the "more polite society" argument
you're assuming either people are smart enough to become polite or its the unpolite ones being shot.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: And what happens when nervous Nedley opens fire and misses but does hit the minivan full of kids in the next lane?

Trained law enforcement has trouble hitting targets under pressure. There is no way Nedley does better. TFA will be the NRA poster child for the quarter, the one time in three months where it all went according to fantasy.


So you'd rather he just stay there and let the guy shoot him?  Is that why you would do if you were in his position?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is the bike OK?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Boojum2k: Road rager found out. Good.


Yeah it's so irrational to be murderous of someone who just tried to cause you to wreck into them what a hot head
🙄
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: And what happens when nervous Nedley opens fire and misses but does hit the minivan full of kids in the next lane?

Trained law enforcement has trouble hitting targets under pressure. There is no way Nedley does better. TFA will be the NRA poster child for the quarter, the one time in three months where it all went according to fantasy.


He had his own car full of kids, so I get it, not much choice left.  It sounds like he pulled an aggressive maneuvre though to keep the cyclist from lane-splitting, which would be a really stupid thing to do with kids in the car, but I guess it'll be settled in the wrongful death case he's just signed himself up for.
 
lolmao500
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you dont want everyday to be like living in a hollywood western movie with people getting shot in duels, are you really a Muricantm?

Didnt think so.
 
