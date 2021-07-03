 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Up to 20 people missing after landslide hits Japan   (twitter.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
Stevie Nicks unavailable for comment.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
The second video in that thread, of the person in the white van, is even scarier in some ways.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
Only 20 missing seems like a better # than I would have thought. Watching that and the population density there I would have guessed a hell of a lot more.

Those videos are nightmare fuel.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
Ironically this shows you the importance of building regulation since while this looks far worse than a few cracks in a building, due to the concentration of people within a multi storey structure, the florida collapse was over 8x more deadly
 
starsrift
The tallest structure is 3 stories high. The population density is exactly the difference, not the building codes.
 
Benjimin_Dover
They aren't missing. They are under that dirt, jackassmitter.
 
No Catchy Nickname [recently expired TotalFark]
Sweet Jesus, that's terrifying.
 
aagrajag
Japanese building codes are extremely strict for obvious reasons.
 
starsrift
Oh, yes.

But a well-abled person can escape a 3 story building in ten seconds or less. And a window is even a non-lethally feasible option. Admittedly, it would become more difficult if the building codes permitted structures of paper-mache, but that's somewhat afield of my point.
 
Barnhawk72
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
Sure hope he made a right turn and got the fark out of the way before it surged through the debris
Holy shiat
 
Sexy Jesus
In Soviet Japan, new neighborhood move to you.
 
Skyfrog
For a moment I was wondering if someone had just reposted an old video from the 2011 tsunami. Here's the story to go along with the video: https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/03/asia/j​a​pan-mudslide-atami-intl-hnk/index.html​
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
Surf's up!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Seconds before that, uphill: "HOW MANY TIMES DO I HAVE TO TELL YOU, DON'T FLUSH TWICE!"
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
😲
 
bigbadideasinaction
Having seen a category 5 super typhoon hit Tokyo and the city be pretty much back to normal the next day...

...no, building codes and infrastructure  matter.

They did apologize for some of the trains running 15 minutes late, however.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
Jebus that's some serious disastrous kinetic force. At the least the building codes are up to snuff (looking at you FL) . And now I'm inspired to get the ingredients to make a proper boozy Mudslide
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Damn, I thought I had a bad case of the shiats.
 
GORDON
Damn, nature, you scary.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
I was thinking he should have backed up instead of going downhill.
 
August11
The garage doors to the lower right behaved like cardboard. But I don't think they were cardboard. Terrifying.
 
Jumpthruhoops
The headline sounds like the land came from somewhere else and hit Japan.
 
No Catchy Nickname [recently expired TotalFark]
Just read the news here that there are two confirmed deaths, but 10 people have been accounted for. I'm assuming that's out of the 20 missing, but the article is a bit unclear.

The two dead were apparently washed down as far as the harbour. That's quite a long way...
 
leeksfromchichis
fifteen minutes late?  no, that was a meteor strike.  Supertyohoons only delay the metro 4 to 7 minutes.
 
