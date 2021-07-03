 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Most people think backyard grilling is a safe, family-friendly activity. Difficulty: There are a lot of morons out there   (npr.org) divider line
31
    More: Scary, Barbecue, Barbecue grill, Grilling, dozens of grill fires, Grill, Firefighter, back of a fire engine, firefighter Michael Pritchard  
•       •       •

652 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2021 at 11:50 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Grill manufacturers Kingsford and Char-Broil both recommend closing the lid to suffocate the embers and leaving the ashes to cool for 48 hours.


but I often grill several days in a row.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Go away subby, and live in your bubble.  Leave the rest of us alone
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Les Nessman walls!
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Microwaved ribs all 'round!
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't grill.
I don't shoot off fireworks.

But, I just bought 2 new fire extinguishers AND a 125 ft. water hose because some of my neighbors are morons. I don't know if this stuff will help, but I will give it the "old college try" before having to evacuate if shiat goes sideways.
 
dave0821
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Beerguy: I don't grill.
I don't shoot off fireworks.

But, I just bought 2 new fire extinguishers AND a 125 ft. water hose because some of my neighbors are morons. I don't know if this stuff will help, but I will give it the "old college try" before having to evacuate if shiat goes sideways.


I... I.. I couldn't imagine a life with out grilling.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't have a grill but I have a shiatload of fireworks.  I feel like I can make this work safely.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When taking out your grill for the first time at the start of grilling season

For me, grilling season ends at 9PM, Dec 31.
It starts approx 10AM, Jan 1.
 
lectos
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
why the hell would you throw ashes in your kitchen trash that just burned the day before? wtmf   maybe if you wet them down, but that puts wet ashes in your trash.....I just don't know about humans....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Beerguy: I don't grill.
I don't shoot off fireworks.


I light my grill with fireworks. It's a gas grill with an electric start, but this way it's more exciting. Turn on the gas and start launching Roman candles.

Plus the more you miss, the bigger the boom when you finally hit!
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My outdoor wok burner scares me a lot more than the grill.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Beerguy: I don't grill.
I don't shoot off fireworks.

I light my grill with fireworks. It's a gas grill with an electric start, but this way it's more exciting. Turn on the gas and start launching Roman candles.

Plus the more you miss, the bigger the boom when you finally hit!


Yeah, well I grill withfireworks. Shooting the steak with Roman candles until cooked to your liking.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Safe? Not if done right.

/if anyone cares
//favorite grilled awesome recipe for street style corn on the cob
///plain feta can substitute for cojita
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
To speed up the cooling, douse the embers with water.

You end up with a muddy mess.
Thereby rusting out the bottom of the grill long before it should.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Any old farts here ever lucky enough to use this stuff? Screen grab from the place I learned of it, James Lileks website. Will post a link to the whole booklet which he lampoons. It's a real scream.

Lileks
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: I don't have a grill but I have a shiatload of fireworks.  I feel like I can make this work safely.


If you're in the PNW, you can't. Denature them and pitch them in the garbage.
 
Tor_Eckman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Semi-related, but I have a question:  I have a Weber gas grill (sorry, purists) and the grates seem to be reversible.  One side up is flat, the other side up the grates form a triangle.  From poking around on the Weber website it seems it's just a matter of preference.  I find it easier to clean the grates with the flat side up.  I was just wondering if there were any other Weber gas people here that had an opinion.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: To speed up the cooling, douse the embers with water.

You end up with a muddy mess.
Thereby rusting out the bottom of the grill long before it should.


I don't think I'd want to throw water on the greasy drippings either.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have a gas grill.  Just turn in the gas, light it and I'm boiling a pot of hot dogs in no time.  Nothing like fresh boiled hot dogs right off the bbq.
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Gonna grill my last west coast tri-tip tomorrow.  Only place I can get it locally is the bespoke butchery at $14/lb.
 
August11
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't think they're morons, Subby. I think they have not experienced enough of the technology they have decided to use.

We went camping in the Adirondacks every summer when I was a kid. My earliest memory is putting out our camp fire with gallons of water from a nearby stream before going for a hike. Gallons. The pit was a steaming pool of mud.

When we returned at dusk, the pit was a persistent, glowing orange. Easily restarted. Me: whoa.

I don't think I would have comprehended the power of fire, having been told or reading about it. Glad I experienced it.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
two twenty-something women, a grill, and mistake.

That's redundant.
 
dave0821
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tor_Eckman: Semi-related, but I have a question:  I have a Weber gas grill (sorry, purists) and the grates seem to be reversible.  One side up is flat, the other side up the grates form a triangle.  From poking around on the Weber website it seems it's just a matter of preference.  I find it easier to clean the grates with the flat side up.  I was just wondering if there were any other Weber gas people here that had an opinion.


I just puked in my mouth a little bit.
Thought this site had mods for things like that .

Other than that it's grilling follow your heart
Have fun experiment
 
cefm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lectos: why the hell would you throw ashes in your kitchen trash that just burned the day before? wtmf   maybe if you wet them down, but that puts wet ashes in your trash.....I just don't know about humans....


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But why are they removing the flavor-crystals?

npr.orgView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The only grill I need:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well done please.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MIRV888: Well done please.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.