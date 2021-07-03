 Skip to content
 
(Independent)   Her Majesty can drive to the horse show quite nicely, thanks very much
    Equestrianism, Horse, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Arabian horse, Pony, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, photograph of the Queen, first time  
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Since she literally owns the road?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She is the only person in the UK that can and does drive without a licence as all licences are issued in her name and therefore she does not need one to authorise herself.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It looks like she is dealing with Philip's death well. There were some who said she'd wither away and follow him within weeks. But she's certainly not doing the Queen Victoria "stay in mourning for the rest of her life" thing.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the other hand she needs a damn cushion on that seat so she can see over the bonnet.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: On the other hand she needs a damn cushion on that seat so she can see over the bonnet.


why would she need to see over her hat?
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'We're desiring a double-double & a cruller from that colonial "Timmy's" drive thru.
Please pipe down in the back seat whilst we place our order. Don't make us turn this carriage around!'
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image image 582x436]
'We're desiring a double-double & a cruller from that colonial "Timmy's" drive thru.
Please pipe down in the back seat whilst we place our order. Don't make us turn this carriage around!'


We have food back at the palace.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dont care what people say, i like the queen, she's awesome.

She can tax my tea all she wants... i dont really like tea anyway.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the expression of fear on the guy in the backseat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw  her in Tennessee last week but she wasn't driving.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinche Mateo: Since she literally owns the road?


The rich are different.

Vanderbilt Parkway - It was the first roadway designed for automobile use only.[2]The parkway was privately built by William Kissam Vanderbilt II with overpasses and bridges to remove most intersections. It officially opened on October 10, 1908.[3]

The road was originally planned to stretch for 70 miles (110 km) in and out of New York City as far as Riverhead, the county seat of Suffolk County, and point of division for the north and southforks of Long Island. Only 45 miles (72 km) (from Queens in New York City to Lake Ronkonkoma) were constructed,
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the hood ornament?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice of her to make an appearance to support Camilla
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ScrimBoy: What is the hood ornament?
[Fark user image image 120x152]


Kind of looks like a cross between a cow and a beavcoon.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brilett: Pinche Mateo: Since she literally owns the road?

The rich are different.

Vanderbilt Parkway - It was the first roadway designed for automobile use only.[2]The parkway was privately built by William Kissam Vanderbilt II with overpasses and bridges to remove most intersections. It officially opened on October 10, 1908.[3]

The road was originally planned to stretch for 70 miles (110 km) in and out of New York City as far as Riverhead, the county seat of Suffolk County, and point of division for the north and southforks of Long Island. Only 45 miles (72 km) (from Queens in New York City to Lake Ronkonkoma) were constructed,


Oh he thought he was sooo cool for having his very own road....

cdn.architecturendesign.netView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HRM can drive quite well. It's all of those people, baby carriages, and the occasional farmers markets that keep flinging themselves in front her vehicle that are the problem for her.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Jeeves, I'm going to pit stop at the Old Country Buffet"

"That's a farmer's market!"
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess if she runs you over, you'd be royally f*cked.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So, those Canadians think they can topple my statue? Tell those people I'm coming, AND I'M BRINGING HELL WITH ME!!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: It looks like she is dealing with Philip's death well. There were some who said she'd wither away and follow him within weeks. But she's certainly not doing the Queen Victoria "stay in mourning for the rest of her life" thing.


Maybe she really is a lizard person?
 
Markus5
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: ScrimBoy: What is the hood ornament?
[Fark user image image 120x152]

Kind of looks like a cross between a cow and a beavcoon.


Reported to be a Labrador with a duck.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
quite
 
Danack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: What is the hood ornament?
[Fark user image 120x152]


Apparently a labrador:

https://www.autoevolution.com/news/he​r​es-why-the-queen-has-a-labrador-mascot​-on-the-hood-of-her-range-rover-140451​.html#
 
Salmon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She should drive a Macleran
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Eravior: I like the expression of fear on the guy in the backseat.

[Fark user image image 850x637]


And the perfect spot for a more skilled person than myself to photoshop whatever Her Majesty is glaring at in the rearview mirror.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Danack: ScrimBoy: What is the hood ornament?
[Fark user image 120x152]

Apparently a labrador:

https://www.autoevolution.com/news/her​es-why-the-queen-has-a-labrador-mascot​-on-the-hood-of-her-range-rover-140451​.html#


Interesting.  Looks like they swap them out.
 
brilett
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chewd: brilett: Pinche Mateo: Since she literally owns the road?

The rich are different.

Vanderbilt Parkway - It was the first roadway designed for automobile use only.[2]The parkway was privately built by William Kissam Vanderbilt II with overpasses and bridges to remove most intersections. It officially opened on October 10, 1908.[3]

The road was originally planned to stretch for 70 miles (110 km) in and out of New York City as far as Riverhead, the county seat of Suffolk County, and point of division for the north and southforks of Long Island. Only 45 miles (72 km) (from Queens in New York City to Lake Ronkonkoma) were constructed,

Oh he thought he was sooo cool for having his very own road....

[cdn.architecturendesign.net image 700x538]


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Is that the guest cottage on the ranch property? grootvader Cornelius was worth $223 billion in today's dollars- that scoundrel Bezos is in the rear view mirror."
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Danack: ScrimBoy: What is the hood ornament?
[Fark user image 120x152]

Apparently a labrador:

https://www.autoevolution.com/news/her​es-why-the-queen-has-a-labrador-mascot​-on-the-hood-of-her-range-rover-140451​.html#


So customized hood ornaments mounted in the middle of the hood of the car are an actual thing?

And apparently have been an actual thing for decades? Huh. I did not know that. 

Thanks for the weird info.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Xai: She is the only person in the UK that can and does drive without a licence as all licences are issued in her name and therefore she does not need one to authorise herself.


I wonder whether that would work in the Navy. "Of course I'm air boss today, my name is on the back of the ship. Twice."
 
fsbilly [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: What is the hood ornament?
[Fark user image 120x152]


Looks like a retriever with a waterfowl in its mouth?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

brilett: Pinche Mateo: Since she literally owns the road?

The rich are different.


Has nothing to do with her being rich.  It has to do with she's the British monarch.  And many English/British monarchs were poor as churchmice, so the one doe snot automatically follow from the other.  The British monarch, on an extremely technical level that has no practical bearing on anything, holds ultimate ownership of all the land in Britain.  So, in the hyperliteral, rules-lawyering sense, it is her road.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: It looks like she is dealing with Philip's death well. There were some who said she'd wither away and follow him within weeks. But she's certainly not doing the Queen Victoria "stay in mourning for the rest of her life" thing.


from the bit of history I've read and a doc I watched about her a while back (non-fiction ;-) ), she seems like a pretty tough, and forward thinking person.  probably gets it from her dad.  she is (and is supposed to be) the living embodiment of "Keep Calm and Carry On" and s
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: It looks like she is dealing with Philip's death well. There were some who said she'd wither away and follow him within weeks. But she's certainly not doing the Queen Victoria "stay in mourning for the rest of her life" thing.


...and she knows it.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: Xai: She is the only person in the UK that can and does drive without a licence as all licences are issued in her name and therefore she does not need one to authorise herself.

I wonder whether that would work in the Navy. "Of course I'm air boss today, my name is on the back of the ship. Twice."


She's the ultimate source of law - again, in a hypereliteral, hypertechnical sense that almost never matters on a practical level - and the Royal Navy is established and governed by laws, so yeah, she could wander in and demand any random sailor or officer stand aside and let her do it.  She's not completely daft, so she wouldn't (except maybe as a prank), but she can.  She also can't commit a crime.  She is the law and so is above it.  If you want to think of it in such terms, she has diplomatic immunity in her own nation.  Of course, there have been a couple of times when that immunity has been forcifully and fatally revoked, so most British monarchs don't go on murder sprees as a general rule.  Lizzie Dos is the most polite and unassuming force of nature on the planet.  In addition to her not having a driving license, she also has no passport.  They are all issued in her authority, so she is, in effect, her own passport - standard procedure when she visits a foreign nation is for everyone else to flash their diplomatic passports and the customs agents politely study the ceiling tiles while she walks on past.  If you did challenge her, she would just reach into that bag of holding on her arm, pull out a used gum wrapper and write "Let me in, biatch. Signed, Me" - and that is a valid British passport.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Queen or pauper, no 95 year old should be driving herself.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

phalamir: In addition to her not having a driving license, she also has no passport.  They are all issued in her authority, so she is, in effect, her own passport - standard procedure when she visits a foreign nation is for everyone else to flash their diplomatic passports and the customs agents politely study the ceiling tiles while she walks on past.  If you did challenge her, she would just reach into that bag of holding on her arm, pull out a used gum wrapper and write "Let me in, biatch. Signed, Me" - and that is a valid British passport.


Little known fact, if you hold her head sideways and slide it through the passport reader her details will appear on screen. No one knows how it happens.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Queen or pauper, no 95 year old should be driving herself.


Okay, you tell her.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Queen or pauper, no 95 year old should be driving herself.


My 95 year old grandmother drove and she was fine. Hell, she died peacefully in her sleep.

Granted, I can't say the same thing about her passengers...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She can't drive 55?
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: It looks like she is dealing with Philip's death well. There were some who said she'd wither away and follow him within weeks. But she's certainly not doing the Queen Victoria "stay in mourning for the rest of her life" thing.


Phillip was holding her back. She's getting one of the thousand horsepower custom builds.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Her Majesty's a pretty nice girl
But she doesn't have a lot to say.
Her Majesty's a pretty nice girl
But she changes from day to day.
I want to tell her that I love her a lot
But I've got to get a belly full of wine
Her Majesty's a pretty nice girl
Some day I'm going to make her mine, oh yeah, someday I'm going to make her mine.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Xai: She is the only person in the UK that can and does drive without a licence as all licences are issued in her name and therefore she does not need one to authorise herself.


And tomorrow is the day when we celebrate shooting a bunch of her people in the face over stupid shiat like that. Fark the queen!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Xai: She is the only person in the UK that can and does drive without a licence as all licences are issued in her name and therefore she does not need one to authorise herself.


She can also write her own death certificate.
 
undernova
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's gonna be a bfd when she shuffles off this mortal coil. I'm assuming I'll be alive to see it.
 
morg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: On the other hand she needs a damn cushion on that seat so she can see over the bonnet.


Nah, she doesn't need the added trauma of seeing the people that she runs over.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: On the other hand she needs a damn cushion on that seat so she can see over the bonnet.


The last time my grandmother renewed her driver license was when she was 88 years old. Due to knee replacements, hip replacements, osteoporosis, and being a short Jew to begin with, she was down to about 4'08" tall. At the time of her renewal the clerk at the DMV told her that the state had passed a new law requiring children under 4'10" to be in a booster seat at all times, but the law did not state children so technically it applied to all people under 4'10" so she would need a booster seat to drive.

My grandmother politely told the clerk to get farked, because she had been driving for 60+ years just fine.
 
uberalice
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Salmon: She should drive a Macleran


We've discovered Jay Leno's Fark account.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: I wonder whether that would work in the Navy. "Of course I'm air boss today, my name is on the back of the ship. Twice."


That ship is named for a different person: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki​/Elizabet​h_I
 
