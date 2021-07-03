 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Like Ginger Rogers, female soldiers have to do everything the men do but in a backwards military culture and in high heels   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Soviet Union, Ukraine, Military, Ukrainian authorities, High-heeled footwear, Russia  
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I never bought a pair of heels unless I could run fast enough in them to chase my toddler.

But this is so stupid I can't believe T** isn't their leader.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Spaz-master
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
APFT says this assessment is incorrect
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
UKRAINE IS STILETTOS!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone's fetish.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Could be worse, could be in Best Korea

i.insider.comView Full Size

/who wants to bet there was a 'smile' order in place
 
Thudfark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What kind of shoes do sailors wear? Pumps.
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wonder how much was blown buying all those shoes.
 
