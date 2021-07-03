 Skip to content
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Slow motion Walter, the fire engine guy.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The fire you can't put out with an entire ocean
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: The fire you can't put out with an entire ocean


Yet they spray water on it ..
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, Buzzfeed has designed a more "respectable" logo for there site. The Pulitzer will do that to ya I suppose.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet it was all those straws.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that fire was caused by wind mills.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what could possibly have ignited it?
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire works for the forth of July
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image image 425x190]
[Fark user image image 425x425]


I read yesterday that they were not attacking the fire, they were defending themselves by trying to cool the water as it came towards them.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is because they wouldn't let us build the safe and reliable Keystone XL.

/jerkoffmotion
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes me wonder how many times we've had this kind of shiat happen and we still don't have things like emergency shut-offs.

Oh, right, those are an expensive up front safety precaution and cost $10's of thousands to install, so instead let's not do that and save the upfront cost. That way it's someone else's problem when a few years down the road we have a serious problem that costs millions or more to fix, but by then, you've already pulled the rip on your golden parachute and the plant factors in not at all.

The Aristocrats!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time I hear how safe and environmentally friendly they can be now it seems they prove it's not.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
July 4th is tomorrow.

; )
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Makes me wonder how many times we've had this kind of shiat happen and we still don't have things like emergency shut-offs.

Oh, right, those are an expensive up front safety precaution and cost $10's of thousands to install, so instead let's not do that and save the upfront cost. That way it's someone else's problem when a few years down the road we have a serious problem that costs millions or more to fix, but by then, you've already pulled the rip on your golden parachute and the plant factors in not at all.

The Aristocrats!


What I have heard (grain of salt, at least) is that they dohave an emergency shut-off, but it takes some time for the pressure still in the line to bleed off.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: What I have heard (grain of salt, at least) is that they do have an emergency shut-off, but it takes some time for the pressure still in the line to bleed off.


So they were just waiting for the gas to run out and the fire to burn out on its own.

The ships were there to spray water to make sure the fire just didn't spread to nearby oceans.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
According to this article, it looks like they shut down the line and pumped nitrogen into it to extinguish the fire.

The company, which has a long record of major industrial accidents at its facilities, added it also shut the valves of the 12-inch-diameter pipeline.
...
Company workers used nitrogen to control the fire, according to one of the sources.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: 4th Horseman: What I have heard (grain of salt, at least) is that they do have an emergency shut-off, but it takes some time for the pressure still in the line to bleed off.

So they were just waiting for the gas to run out and the fire to burn out on its own.

The ships were there to spray water to make sure the fire just didn't spread to nearby oceans.


Another article:
Some internet wags were amused boats were spraying water on the fire, which of course, was already in the water. But the spray of the fine mist was actually an effort to choke off the oxygen that was fueling the blaze.

They, also, probably didn't want the nearby oil rig to get too hot.
 
