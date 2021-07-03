 Skip to content
(NBC 10 Boston)   Random traffic stop flushed out a clown car of guns who promptly escape into the woods carried by their sovereign citizen hosts   (nbcboston.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were "heavily armed" with handguns and rifles and "claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws,"

Ok, you can perforated the shiat out of a truck with a couple cleaning ladies or a kid in it, but an actual band of armed terrorists, you can't handle? No post 9/11 military surplus toys for you, cowards.
 
Farking New Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: They were "heavily armed" with handguns and rifles and "claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws,"

Ok, you can perforated the shiat out of a truck with a couple cleaning ladies or a kid in it, but an actual band of armed terrorists, you can't handle? No post 9/11 military surplus toys for you, cowards.


https://www.reddit.com/r/boston/comme​n​ts/ocwhid/video_apparent_video_of_susp​ects_in_the_lockdown/
Yeah, cops should have totally lit them up, right sparky?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
funny how when they started to flee the cops didn't open fire on men who were known to be heavily armed, yet a guy that might be picking something up from the floor is enough justification for execution.

I wonder what melanistic reason there might be for the difference...
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking New Guy: vudukungfu: They were "heavily armed" with handguns and rifles and "claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws,"

Ok, you can perforated the shiat out of a truck with a couple cleaning ladies or a kid in it, but an actual band of armed terrorists, you can't handle? No post 9/11 military surplus toys for you, cowards.

https://www.reddit.com/r/boston/commen​ts/ocwhid/video_apparent_video_of_susp​ects_in_the_lockdown/
Yeah, cops should have totally lit them up, right sparky?


I want to clarify that I'm all for the not shooting stance - just wishing it applied to everyone.
 
Farking New Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One moor link for ya

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbRS5​u​V5gxM
 
Farking New Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: funny how when they started to flee the cops didn't open fire on men who were known to be heavily armed, yet a guy that might be picking something up from the floor is enough justification for execution.

I wonder what melanistic reason there might be for the difference...


Melanin content seems sufficient to warrant a  road side execution in many states- good on the Mass Staties and  Wakefield cops for staying  cool.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Xai: Farking New Guy: vudukungfu: They were "heavily armed" with handguns and rifles and "claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws,"

Ok, you can perforated the shiat out of a truck with a couple cleaning ladies or a kid in it, but an actual band of armed terrorists, you can't handle? No post 9/11 military surplus toys for you, cowards.

https://www.reddit.com/r/boston/commen​ts/ocwhid/video_apparent_video_of_susp​ects_in_the_lockdown/
Yeah, cops should have totally lit them up, right sparky?

I want to clarify that I'm all for the not shooting stance - just wishing it applied to everyone.


Which was my point.

To reply to the other liter
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Xai: funny how when they started to flee the cops didn't open fire on men who were known to be heavily armed, yet a guy that might be picking something up from the floor is enough justification for execution.

I wonder what melanistic reason there might be for the difference...


Let's start off with the fact it was a 'random traffic stop'. Why is no one up in arms anymore about random traffic stops? One thing: they aren't random.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tfresh: Xai: funny how when they started to flee the cops didn't open fire on men who were known to be heavily armed, yet a guy that might be picking something up from the floor is enough justification for execution.

I wonder what melanistic reason there might be for the difference...

Let's start off with the fact it was a 'random traffic stop'. Why is no one up in arms anymore about random traffic stops? One thing: they aren't random.


They pulled over on the side of the highway in the middle of the night to put gas in their truck. The trooper pulled over to make sure they didn't get run over. Then he saw they were wearing fatigues and armed.

Black or white, these are standard-issue sovereign citizen attention whores. They didn't want to stop for gas because "if they're just passing thru the police have no reason to stop them."
 
MathProf [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tfresh: Xai: funny how when they started to flee the cops didn't open fire on men who were known to be heavily armed, yet a guy that might be picking something up from the floor is enough justification for execution.

I wonder what melanistic reason there might be for the difference...

Let's start off with the fact it was a 'random traffic stop'. Why is no one up in arms anymore about random traffic stops? One thing: they aren't random.


I don't think there was a traffic stop at all. The group was pulled over on the shoulder @ 1:30 am, refilling their gas tanks, when an officer drove by and stopped to check it out.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Where's P Barnes when you need him?
 
comrade
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Xai: funny how when they started to flee the cops didn't open fire on men who were known to be heavily armed, yet a guy that might be picking something up from the floor is enough justification for execution.

I wonder what melanistic reason there might be for the difference...


Lol. They're moors.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bowen: "if they're just passing thru the police have no reason to stop them."


They should've asked this guy how "just passing through" would work out for them:

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

comrade: Xai: funny how when they started to flee the cops didn't open fire on men who were known to be heavily armed, yet a guy that might be picking something up from the floor is enough justification for execution.

I wonder what melanistic reason there might be for the difference...

Lol. They're moors.


The more (get it) I read about this the more I think it's the same group that squatted in that house in Newark.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1152788​2​/137865223#c137865223
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tfresh: Xai: funny how when they started to flee the cops didn't open fire on men who were known to be heavily armed, yet a guy that might be picking something up from the floor is enough justification for execution.

I wonder what melanistic reason there might be for the difference...

Let's start off with the fact it was a 'random traffic stop'. Why is no one up in arms anymore about random traffic stops? One thing: they aren't random.


It wasn't a random traffic stop. The cars were pulled over on the side of the highway at 1:30am with their hazards on. The state police cruiser pulled over to see if they needed assistance.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
AnTiFa?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Bowen: "if they're just passing thru the police have no reason to stop them."

They should've asked this guy how "just passing through" would work out for them:

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x478]


Maybe they just wanted something to eat
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I am currently 1 mile from all this. Woke up to the shelter in place alert.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just because you don't recognize the authority of the cops, that won't stop them from arresting you.
This Sovereign Citizen this has never once worked to get them out of trouble.  I don't know why they keep trying it.
 
