Once again, inconsiderate dipshiats mean the rest of us can't have nice things: Applachian Trail edition
76
76 Comments
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Back To Nature types who'd take the trail were better than this.

Learn something new everyday, I guess.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a cherished destination for Appalachian Trail hikers who weave their way across the top, and one of the best star-gazing destinations in the country.

"Call some place paradise, kiss it goodbye." -- Don Henley and/or Glenn Frey.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biggest danger to Nature is the Nature lover.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bunch of patchouli-smelling, granola-eating hippies trashed a place? And this is news?
 
azpenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: I thought Back To Nature types who'd take the trail were better than this.

Learn something new everyday, I guess.


there's always been the jerks that trash the backcountry, but the pandemic and lockdowns brought people out in droves (best label I heard for them was "the covid John Muirs") who often either didn't know or didn't care about LNT. There's so many people who think that someone is going to come out and clean the trash, and really, they don't care either way as long as they don't have to carry it out themselves. Note: you brought it in, you can take it out, and it's much easier now that it's empty. We're probably going to start seeing a lot of these closures due to overuse and places getting trashed. It's happening all over the country, especially at popular places that are close to trailheads.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: A bunch of patchouli-smelling, granola-eating hippies trashed a place? And this is news?


More like the idiots that trashed Joshua Tree.

/ Permits are coming to the AT
// Sooner than later
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: I thought Back To Nature types who'd take the trail were better than this.

Learn something new everyday, I guess.


They weren't exactly Back to Nature types.  They were people with zero farks to give about the outdoors who took up camping and hiking because it was one of few things you could do during the lockdowns.
 
azpenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: A bunch of patchouli-smelling, granola-eating hippies trashed a place? And this is news?


C'mon, you gotta try harder than that to troll. Low effort.  Sad!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt its nature lovers or hippies doing this. People who take hiking seriously dont damage their environments. A lot of the litter and destruction in popular hiking places is done by weekend warrior brosephs who cant ever leave the frat scene behind.

Tangentially related, A Walk In the Woods is a fantastic book by Bill Bryson about hiking the Appalachian Trail.  It talks at some length about the types of assholes visiting these places and the challenges the park service faces in trying to maintain them.
 
Indiegent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's likely tourists who live far enough from the area that they feel no connection to it. Here in BC the locals, with the exception of the beer swilling party types, always pick up after themselves and are very careful with fires and wildlife. Shame we can't train the bears to eat slobs. Two birds, one bridge.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Cafe Threads: I thought Back To Nature types who'd take the trail were better than this.

Learn something new everyday, I guess.

They weren't exactly Back to Nature types.  They were people with zero farks to give about the outdoors who took up camping and hiking because it was one of few things you could do during the lockdowns.


But they were so stressed out!!!
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All those people HAD to be up the! They were influencers. Don't you get it!!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I attempted an AT thru hike in 2016.  Pre-hike, a lot of people told me Max Patch was a highlight.  Alright.

When I got there, it was a plain old hill, with a nearby parking lot, and crowded with picnickers and partiers, and lots of noise and music, and out of shape tourists basically trying to live vicariously by ambushing AT hikers passing through.  It was like a half mile, of "hey, a thru hiker, come join us!"  Super weird. and I hated it.  Pushed through at speed and got the hell away.
 
Lonesome fugitive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to get all mad when they would close off natural areas I had gone to since being a kid. Like they were taking something from me. As I got older I came to terms with the "people are idiots" and will destroy anything they have access to. It sucks for the rest of us, but honestly to protect some sensitive areas the only option is to restrict access. Although that looks like an open field that they could easily organize a volunteer cleanup a few times a year and be good. But whatever, AT is for people who aren't creative enough to do something better.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Gen Y is used to having Mommy and Daddy clean everything up for them.  They'll do this too won't they?
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  

azpenguin: Cafe Threads: I thought Back To Nature types who'd take the trail were better than this.

Learn something new everyday, I guess.

there's always been the jerks that trash the backcountry, but the pandemic and lockdowns brought people out in droves (best label I heard for them was "the covid John Muirs") who often either didn't know or didn't care about LNT. There's so many people who think that someone is going to come out and clean the trash, and really, they don't care either way as long as they don't have to carry it out themselves. Note: you brought it in, you can take it out, and it's much easier now that it's empty. We're probably going to start seeing a lot of these closures due to overuse and places getting trashed. It's happening all over the country, especially at popular places that are close to trailheads.


At Red River Gorge there's a lot of "primitive" camping. Not exactly merit badge stuff.

Hippies aren't the ones trashing the joint. It's frat bros and rednecks.

But other than one super trashed site we didn't see a lot of really bad examples over the past year and a half. Mostly a bunch of tp from girls wiping and throwing it on the ground. The restrooms were in awful shape, wonder why they haven't been cleaned in forever. That's the main cause - clean the toilet, girls would rather sit to pee than lean against a tree.

Or maybe dig a hole ladies... Trail shovel is 10 bucks.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: 137 Is An Excellent Time: A bunch of patchouli-smelling, granola-eating hippies trashed a place? And this is news?

More like the idiots that trashed Joshua Tree.

/ Permits are coming to the AT
// Sooner than later


There's a very nice little trail close by that recently started requiring permits. They are free, and you just print them out from an email. They had to do it because people were trashing the place. Since rangers have started handing out tickets, the place has gotten a million times better.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: I doubt its nature lovers or hippies doing this. People who take hiking seriously dont damage their environments. A lot of the litter and destruction in popular hiking places is done by weekend warrior brosephs who cant ever leave the frat scene behind.

Tangentially related, A Walk In the Woods is a fantastic book by Bill Bryson about hiking the Appalachian Trail.  It talks at some length about the types of assholes visiting these places and the challenges the park service faces in trying to maintain them.


I'd agree with you, but it isn't Trumpers stacking rocks at every bloody stream and river pissing off everyone and their dogs.

https://science.howstuffworks.com/env​i​ronmental/conservation/issues/rock-cai​rns.htm
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: A bunch of patchouli-smelling, granola-eating hippies trashed a place? And this is news?


I know not reading the article is a fark tradition, but because if the views and its ease of accessibility, the great unwashed have made it popular, not hikers.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Indiegent: It's likely tourists who live far enough from the area that they feel no connection to it. Here in BC the locals, with the exception of the beer swilling party types, always pick up after themselves and are very careful with fires and wildlife. Shame we can't train the bears to eat slobs. Two birds, one bridge.


Visitors who think the area's "serviced by the locals" and treat it like a hotel room in which they don't have to tip the maid.
Assholes who have to knock this location off their bucket list, never plan on returning, and so couldn't give two shiats about what they do there.

Lonesome fugitive: Although that looks like an open field that they could easily organize a volunteer cleanup a few times a year and be good.


They do, but the asshats are damaging it faster than the volunteers can clean it up - from the article:

The Forest Service, Carolina Mountain Club, and Appalachian Trail Conservancy have been working diligently to enact protections on the peak. Together, the groups have worked to host clean ups on the bald, implemented educational campaigns and repaired trails. But the damage appears to be occurring faster than local groups can remedy it.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget about the AT it's played out and over The MST trail in NC is where it's at. Hardly anyone does it. Get ready to suffer
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: Forget about the AT it's played out and over The MST trail in NC is where it's at. Hardly anyone does it. Get ready to suffer
[Fark user image image 352x143]


Now that the secret is out... It will be ruined by next year!

Oh wait, Farkers. No danger.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Cafe Threads: I thought Back To Nature types who'd take the trail were better than this.

Learn something new everyday, I guess.

They weren't exactly Back to Nature types.  They were people with zero farks to give about the outdoors who took up camping and hiking because it was one of few things you could do during the lockdowns.


Which is why 'educational programs' won't do jack.  In fact, they'd probably throw a Karen hissy fit if you admonished them.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gary the No Trash Cougar says, "Give a larbage, throw out your garbage"!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give the parks service the power to summerilay execute litterers.  Yes, post signs that say the the rangers have new execution powers, so nobody is surprised.

I bet after about a dozen or so litterers are executed, littering goes way down.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have been ashamed to do this in the 90s. We have anti-littering commercials in the 70s. I'm so sick of adamantly sh*tty people. Just kill them and make the world a better place already.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: I attempted an AT thru hike in 2016.  Pre-hike, a lot of people told me Max Patch was a highlight.  Alright.

When I got there, it was a plain old hill, with a nearby parking lot, and crowded with picnickers and partiers, and lots of noise and music, and out of shape tourists basically trying to live vicariously by ambushing AT hikers passing through.  It was like a half mile, of "hey, a thru hiker, come join us!"  Super weird. and I hated it.  Pushed through at speed and got the hell away.


You must have hit it on some holiday weekend or something. I was there in 2018 and saw maybe 2 or 3 other people on our way up and down. Not crowded at all.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK obviously don't literally kill them, but like, they are destroying the earth. Wouldn't executing them technically be a form of self-defense? Asking for someone who just lived through 115° in f*cking Portland.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Hey Gen Y is used to having Mommy and Daddy clean everything up for them.  They'll do this too won't they?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Give the parks service the power to summerilay execute litterers.  Yes, post signs that say the the rangers have new execution powers, so nobody is surprised.

I bet after about a dozen or so litterers are executed, littering goes way down.


Summary executions would solve so many of society's little problems.

But propose it at a City Council meeting and suddenly it's all "watch-list" this, and "warrant for arrest" that.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday I fished a full kitchen-sized trash bag out of the Tallulah River.  Presumably, some vacationer tried to take it to the county facility and got turned away so they just threw it off a bridge.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID 20 might hit hard enough to thin out the herd.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: I would have been ashamed to do this in the 90s. We have anti-littering commercials in the 70s. I'm so sick of adamantly sh*tty people. Just kill them and make the world a better place already.


X2
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was masterful diplomatic phrasing - give this person a medal:

"attracts a lot of users who ... may not have developed a strong land stewardship ethic"
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Cafe Threads: I thought Back To Nature types who'd take the trail were better than this.

Learn something new everyday, I guess.

They weren't exactly Back to Nature types.  They were people with zero farks to give about the outdoors who took up camping and hiking because it was one of few things you could do during the lockdowns.


You mean like white trashionalists that whine furiously about how brown people are going to wreck their property values when their property already looks like a junkyard that was hit by multiple tornadoes?
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Hey Gen Y is used to having Mommy and Daddy clean everything up for them.  They'll do this too won't they?


Because Boomers and GenXers are known for being shining beacons of conservationism/environmentalism?  Let's not play like this is some generational thing; it's a much simpler "people suck" thing.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just add more hillbillies asking for visitors to squeal like pigs.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Give the parks service the power to summerilay execute litterers.  Yes, post signs that say the the rangers have new execution powers, so nobody is surprised.

I bet after about a dozen or so litterers are executed, littering goes way down.


Litterers are disgusting animals.  I generally don't confront people anymore out of age and wisdom, but in my youth I was known to admonish littering people.


Most of their defense was "it's not your business what I do"

Actually it is.  Litter is everyone's business but there's no arguing with an idiot like that.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An Appalachian Trail hike you can really get behind

static.politico.comView Full Size


/also better for the environment!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ZAZ: It's a cherished destination for Appalachian Trail hikers who weave their way across the top, and one of the best star-gazing destinations in the country.

"Call some place paradise, kiss it goodbye." -- Don Henley and/or Glenn Frey.


The Upper Peninsula is a terrible shiathole and no one should ever ever go there. It's really beau...I mean, horrible and terrible and farked up and bad! Stay away!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Looks like an excellent place to get hit by lightning. One bolt could really clear that place out.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't know if it's like this everywhere, but in my town, there's a small group of people who will "clean up" after their dog, and then just drop the bag on the ground. I don't understand this... do they think some sort of "bag collector" comes along and cleans up after them?
 
kp1230
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I doubt its nature lovers or hippies doing this. People who take hiking seriously dont damage their environments. A lot of the litter and destruction in popular hiking places is done by weekend warrior brosephs who cant ever leave the frat scene behind.

Tangentially related, A Walk In the Woods is a fantastic book by Bill Bryson about hiking the Appalachian Trail.  It talks at some length about the types of assholes visiting these places and the challenges the park service faces in trying to maintain them.


A Walk In the Woods is one of my favorite books. I have it in paperback, which I've read multiple times, and also have it on my iPad/Phone and often pull it up to read when I have some time to kill. There are the laugh out loud parts (buying his gear in the co-op), of course, and he also does such a fantastic job with the aspects that you describe.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One way to get people to stop crapping all over the place and randomly spreading trash might be to level and pave the top, add some garbage cans and add a building with restrooms.  Could even add a couple of fast food restaurants, gift shop and maybe a hotel. The view would be great. Then add lights in the parking lot for safety.

Problem solved!

/I'll show myself out.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: I don't know if it's like this everywhere, but in my town, there's a small group of people who will "clean up" after their dog, and then just drop the bag on the ground. I don't understand this... do they think some sort of "bag collector" comes along and cleans up after them?


This shiat happens all over the world afaict. I do not understand it. Except in France. They just need leave the shiat and then throw their cigarette butts on top.
 
rustypouch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: I don't know if it's like this everywhere, but in my town, there's a small group of people who will "clean up" after their dog, and then just drop the bag on the ground. I don't understand this... do they think some sort of "bag collector" comes along and cleans up after them?


I've approached those people before.

Apparently they're going to pick it up later.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's not the AT hikers, it's the locals. And the Smokies already require permits.
 
kp1230
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I attempted an AT thru hike in 2016.  Pre-hike, a lot of people told me Max Patch was a highlight.  Alright.

When I got there, it was a plain old hill, with a nearby parking lot, and crowded with picnickers and partiers, and lots of noise and music, and out of shape tourists basically trying to live vicariously by ambushing AT hikers passing through.  It was like a half mile, of "hey, a thru hiker, come join us!"  Super weird. and I hated it.  Pushed through at speed and got the hell away.


How much of the trail did you end job completing? Just curious. Thru hiking fascinates me. I'd like to do the English Coastal Trail or the Via Francigena at some point. They are both thru hikes, but from my reading hikers end up staying in hostels or b & b's instead of camping.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: I don't know if it's like this everywhere, but in my town, there's a small group of people who will "clean up" after their dog, and then just drop the bag on the ground. I don't understand this... do they think some sort of "bag collector" comes along and cleans up after them?


WTF?
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: 137 Is An Excellent Time: A bunch of patchouli-smelling, granola-eating hippies trashed a place? And this is news?

More like the idiots that trashed Joshua Tree.

/ Permits are coming to the AT
// Sooner than later


You mean the farking bumfark shiatgibbon locals who live there?
 
