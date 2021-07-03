 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Norwich Evening News)   What with there being nothing else in the news right now, The Norwich Evening News asks the probing questions   (eveningnews24.co.uk) divider line
6
    More: Silly, Unidentified flying object, 67-year-old Tony Buckingham, Ash Ellis, reports of unidentified flying objects, Facebook group, regular UFO sightings, years of his life, Freedom of Information request  
•       •       •

229 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2021 at 9:02 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well clearly we know where the aliens are now!
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is clearly Brexit's fault!
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Aliens only needed one DNA sample to have the whole populace mapped.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Norwich

Rhymes with

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who the Hell wants to go to the UK?!? I hope I get more reports like this, if the aliens don't even want to visit, then neither do I.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Norwich

Rhymes with

[Fark user image image 300x200]


Noatmeal?
/jk
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.