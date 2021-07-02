 Skip to content
 
(Salon)   So, sharks are having a PR nightmare   (salon.com)
18
levitcleos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
shark party
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sharks have more to fear from us than we do them. In 2020, the number of humans killed in shark-related incidents anywhere on the planet was 13. And the number of unprovoked shark bites was just 57. Consider that there are 7.9 billion humans on Earth.

Yeah, but lots of those humans will never go in the ocean, so they'll never encounter one those horrible creatures.  Hang on, someone's knocking on my door.  Plumber? I didn't ask for a plumber.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't think the sharks care about PR.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.natgeofe.comView Full Size


Sharks do not have a PR problem.  Quite the opposite, in fact: the Chinese think they're delicious.

The problem, of course, is that as soon as the Chinese think something is delicious (or will make their peckers bigger) then that organism ends up on the Endangered Species List in about fifteen seconds flat.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oh no!
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We clean up the plastics in the ocean and I bet the sharks recover. That and limit the amount the Chinese can catch per year.
 
ISO15693 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Holiday Sweater - 2014 Sharks Holiday Video
Youtube OlReCoTDM4o
 
Focks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image 245x305] [View Full Size image _x_]


HaHa! Came for Katy Perry.
 
tuxq
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I blame Shark Week. No one knew what sharks were before Discovery Channel ran out of ideas and started running entire campaigns of shark-themed voyeurism.
 
stevecore
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's kinda a wonder if Steven Spielberg single-handedly might be the cause for the fear of sharks and if he knows it.  Jaws was a great movie and still holds up. But it also sparked the massive irrational fear of sharks movement.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Great Whites are very problematic.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

/if I didn't understand how ecosystems work I'd say "they had a good 100 million year run, now let us swim in the open sea without worrying about a big chunk sliced off of us."
 
guinsu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stevecore: It's kinda a wonder if Steven Spielberg single-handedly might be the cause for the fear of sharks and if he knows it.  Jaws was a great movie and still holds up. But it also sparked the massive irrational fear of sharks movement.


I love that movie, I'm also a scuba diver, but the movie had an effect. Shark week fear mongering and the usual us media hyping up anything to scare viewers hasn't helped and has been totally irresponsible. I know shark week is, or was, supposed to be educational but I never met a fan who didn't have a huge fear of sharks. Divers and people who know about sharks are less inclined to watch.

Also, if anyone hasn't, check out "Blue Planet 2" for some great shark footage

/end soapbox
 
guinsu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: The Great Whites are very problematic.


No, they aren't.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I remember reading in the late 90s that by 2020 there would be no more fish in the sea and Florida would be totally submerged.

Fear sells I guess..
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Focks: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image 245x305] [View Full Size image _x_]

HaHa! Came for Katy Perry.


We don't need to hear about your masturbation
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When I saw jaws as a little kid I was afraid to sit on the toilet for weeks
 
