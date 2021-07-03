 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Here are some sparkler firework tips, since apparently they are still considered dangerous   (local21news.com) divider line
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Youtube "sparkler bomb". Enjoy.

/Whatever you chose to do with the info you learn is on you
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
CPSC Fireworks Safety 2021 Video
Youtube OmmhBQCOJWM
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sometimes I doubt your commitment to sparkler motion.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
2000 degrees is pretty dangerous.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sparklers are more dangerous than most other fireworks. With most commercial fireworks people usually light them and stand back, but sparklers get handed to 4 year olds to wave around and stab people in the eye with a white-hot wire.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
[Dr. Trevor Smith says,] "But I think they should heed the warnings [and] not let kids hold sparklers don't hold let fireworks have parents control the fire and really buckle down on the hearing to because these are issues that can follow kids their whole life."

O_o
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Youtube "sparkler bomb". Enjoy.

/Whatever you chose to do with the info you learn is on you


That was my first thought.  That and it's still magnesium and iron.  You can burn yourself but good with that stick if you're dumb
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As soon as you almost loose an eye to a careless kid running around with sparklers you might see them as dangerous. He hit my forehead with it burning making circles with it running around.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Sparklers are more dangerous than most other fireworks. With most commercial fireworks people usually light them and stand back, but sparklers get handed to 4 year olds to wave around and stab people in the eye with a white-hot wire.


you make that sound like a bad thing
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've been playing with fireworks since I was 8 years old.  I've used small commercial grade stuff from South Carolina.  I've started several brush fires, and destroyed countless toys packed with explosives.  The three worst injuries I've suffered have been due to sparklers.  Those little f*ckers get hot, and remain hot enough to brand you even when they stop glowing.

In addition to a garden hose with a soaker spray head, my range safety precautions now always include a metal bucket full of water for the kids to immediately deposit their spent sparklers, and a strict requirement that nobody can be barefoot if sparklers are in use.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But I think they should heed the warnings [and] not let kids hold sparklers don't hold let fireworks have parents control the fire and really buckle down on the hearing to because these are issues that can follow kids their whole life."


I'm supposed to trust some dipshiat that speaks like this?  I don't buy it.  I can only assume that sparklers are safe for rectal consumption if that's the argument against it.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The last few years in this country has shown me that half of the country can be dangerous with a bag of marshmallows. "Hold my beer and watch this" is supposed to be a meme, not an ethos.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: But I think they should heed the warnings [and] not let kids hold sparklers don't hold let fireworks have parents control the fire and really buckle down on the hearing to because these are issues that can follow kids their whole life."


I'm supposed to trust some dipshiat that speaks like this?  I don't buy it.  I can only assume that sparklers are safe for rectal consumption if that's the argument against it.


Promise me only that IF you try it, you record it and make sure it gets submitted to fark
 
Jeff5
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sparklers make a dandy igniter for thermite, which is a clue they aren't suitable as toys.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Tyrosine: Sparklers are more dangerous than most other fireworks. With most commercial fireworks people usually light them and stand back, but sparklers get handed to 4 year olds to wave around and stab people in the eye with a white-hot wire.

you make that sound like a bad thing


Depends on what end of the sparkler you're on.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Tchernobog: But I think they should heed the warnings [and] not let kids hold sparklers don't hold let fireworks have parents control the fire and really buckle down on the hearing to because these are issues that can follow kids their whole life."


I'm supposed to trust some dipshiat that speaks like this?  I don't buy it.  I can only assume that sparklers are safe for rectal consumption if that's the argument against it.

Promise me only that IF you try it, you record it and make sure it gets submitted to fark


Too dry here.  If you're volunteering a house and a rectum we can be famous.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: leeksfromchichis: Tchernobog: But I think they should heed the warnings [and] not let kids hold sparklers don't hold let fireworks have parents control the fire and really buckle down on the hearing to because these are issues that can follow kids their whole life."


I'm supposed to trust some dipshiat that speaks like this?  I don't buy it.  I can only assume that sparklers are safe for rectal consumption if that's the argument against it.

Promise me only that IF you try it, you record it and make sure it gets submitted to fark

Too dry here.  If you're volunteering a house and a rectum we can be famous.


I thought you were gonna use yours.  I only light farts.
 
Fano
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Sparklers are more dangerous than most other fireworks. With most commercial fireworks people usually light them and stand back, but sparklers get handed to 4 year olds to wave around and stab people in the eye with a white-hot wire.


As an optometrist I have this as a PSA. Guess where these burning sticks often go?
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Youtube "sparkler bomb". Enjoy.

/Whatever you chose to do with the info you learn is on you


Last time I did this it involved a 5 gallon bucket. I brought daylight to my neighborhood for about 5 seconds around midnight.
 
