 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   From closeted to curtained, for some reason the owners seem ashamed of the Pittsburgh area cursed kitchens   (pghcitypaper.com) divider line
7
    More: Amusing, Kitchen, Apartment, decent kitchen, housing stock, square feet, similar issues, careful framing, modular space  
•       •       •

340 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2021 at 3:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Swartzentruber community members, who oppose the use of modern technologies due to their religion

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many of these places were probably built over 100 years ago and weren't designed with ergonomics in mind or to accommodate current appliances.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is odd about a #5 with a washing machine in a kitchen?  Common in other countries, and even Buzzfeed said "It's Time To Accept That British People Are Right, Your Washing Machine Should Be In The Kitchen" in 2017.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What's wrong with having a washing machine in the kitchen?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But a random shiatter in the open in the basement is all good.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: What is odd about a #5 with a washing machine in a kitchen?  Common in other countries, and even Buzzfeed said "It's Time To Accept That British People Are Right, Your Washing Machine Should Be In The Kitchen" in 2017.


It's pretty common here in southern africa as well, where most people can't afford to build a whole extra separate room for laundry.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We had a washing machine in the kitchen until I mistook it for the dishwasher.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.