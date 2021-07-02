 Skip to content
(Stars and Stripes)   The last defenders of Bagram Airfield are ... *shocked Pikachu face*   (stripes.com) divider line
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You'd think that Pokemon go would be banned from military bases for security reasons.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Huh. Yeah, you'd think so, now that you mention it.


Huh. Yeah, you'd think so, now that you mention it.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Isn't letting wild Pokemon wander around a greater security threat?


Isn't letting wild Pokemon wander around a greater security threat?
 
PunGent
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

For passive cyber-espionage, I chose you, Pikachu!


For passive cyber-espionage, I chose you, Pikachu!
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: You'd think that Pokemon go would be banned from military bases for security reasons.


What threat could the app pose, besides letting the taliban or whomever see public google maps information? It doesn't let you communicate with other players  and the base wasn't moving
 
