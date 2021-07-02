 Skip to content
(AL.com)   21 counties in Alabama now at "very high risk" for spread of Delta-variant COVID-19, up from only 6 counties last week. If only there was an effective vaccine or two for this virus   (al.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Vaccination, Vaccine, number of Alabama counties, high risk, Alabama's current numbers, recent uptick, early January, number of new COVID cases  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Roll Dead Tide
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Idiots
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I would suggest all the good folks that live in Alabama get the fark out.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We are so very not ready for this, materially or emotionally.

Good luck everyone.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have some friends...acquaintances from high school that live in Alabama. We hardly ever speak now because it's always the same: Trump really won. Covid is fake. The Vaccine changes DNA and you're not human anymore.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Blame anTeefuh
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You had a choice...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's exponential growth. The state went from just under 10% of the total number of counties to about 30% in one week. I've already had lots of family in Alabama get sick with this virus with a few losing their life. It really sucks when you do everything right, take all the necessary steps, and some ignorant fark still passes that virus to you anyway.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: I would suggest all the good folks that live in Alabama get the fark out.


In 1861
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dont know how they track cases but according to the new york times tracker the had 0 new cases yesterday and a declining 7day average in the 200s
 
Insain2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Next.......!!!!!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

theflatline: I would suggest all the good folks that live in Alabama get the fark out.


I think he already did.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Even their state flag is crossing them off the list.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
COVID 19 does not bother me, does your coughing fit bother you, tell me true.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There's not a chance in hell that mandatory masks are coming back anywhere in America, that leaves social distancing or vaccination as the two fall backs.

Choose wisely.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: There's not a chance in hell that mandatory masks are coming back anywhere in America, that leaves social distancing or vaccination as the two fall backs.

Choose wisely.


How about a pack of pet Zerglings?
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Literally do not care anymore. If people in red states die, meh. We've made the calculus that our country values choice over lives. Hopefully that means more idiots die than innocents. But I can't muster up outrage anymore.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size

They can just get out of the way, but decided not to.
 
Nikan1 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sadly, Alabama is not only filled with MAGAts but it appears that the large black population is hesitating to get vaccinated because...
well..
we have a whole history of reasons for them to be hesitant.

unbelievable-facts.comView Full Size
 
borg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
👌🏼Yeah, sure subby, sure... 🙄
 
Alunan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: Literally do not care anymore. If people in red states die, meh. We've made the calculus that our country values choice over lives. Hopefully that means more idiots die than innocents. But I can't muster up outrage anymore.


I live in Baldwin County outside of Mobile. I just wished insurance companies and the government stopped paying for COVID hospitalizations for those who are not vaccinated (or don't have a legitimate medical exemption). However, lot of money moving here so my days are spent trying to figure out a way to suck it back out and into the state dems.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wanted to compare going unvaccinated with using a flip phone, but those damned things are coming back. These mRNA vaccines are the future, get used to having a cure for the common cold!
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Alunan: I live in Baldwin County outside of Mobile.


Dude I am so sorry.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I wanted to compare going unvaccinated with using a flip phone, but those damned things are coming back. These mRNA vaccines are the future, get used to having a cure for the common cold!


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


What about the uncommon cold?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: theflatline: I would suggest all the good folks that live in Alabama get the fark out.

I think he already did.


No, my friend is still there, taking care of her mom.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: I dont know how they track cases but according to the new york times tracker the had 0 new cases yesterday and a declining 7day average in the 200s


citation needed bro
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: Literally do not care anymore. If people in red states die, meh. We've made the calculus that our country values choice over lives. Hopefully that means more idiots die than innocents. But I can't muster up outrage anymore.


On behalf of myself and tens of millions of other people living in a red state that aren't ignorant, malignant hillbilly farks, I would like to invite you to fark off to the deepest depths of the ocean or the infinite reaches of space, whichever would be most inconvenient for you.
 
englaja
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: I have some friends...acquaintances from high school that live in Alabama. We hardly ever speak now because it's always the same: Trump really won. Covid is fake. The Vaccine changes DNA and you're not human anymore.


But Trump got the vaccine. So he is no longer human (or even allegedly so).

As he is no longer human, he is ineligible to hold office and cannot be yo Pursident. Also, he can be sold to bio-testing labs for medical experiments on his fat, inhuman ass.

Checkmate, conservacoonts.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Alabama currently has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the country (37%), ahead of only Mississippi (30%).

You go guys! You're doing just great! Don't change a thing, it would ruin your charm.
 
