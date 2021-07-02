 Skip to content
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Some attention ho wanted a story to post.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I don't think starlink works away from your home address yet, and there's no way it works while you're driving around, this guy is a moran.  He could have popped the dish off a put it on the car until he was parked somewhere
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"Sir I stopped you today for that visual obstruction on your hood. Does it not block your view while driving?" an officer said, quoted in a post on CHP Antelope Valley's Facebook page. The driver replied: "Only when I make right turns..."

"...which is why I bring along this fella."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that something like how OnStar can now find your runaway elderly father?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly i thought starlink plus the cybertruck would work well - power outlets mean full gaming rig anywhere on earth
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't hang fuzzy dice from the rearview of my el dorado?!

Just what the f*ck are we fighting for, people?
 
Pextor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Didn't Weird Al mention something like this?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That only works if your car is always nearby.  I say cut out that complication.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snotnose
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: I don't think starlink works away from your home address yet, and there's no way it works while you're driving around, this guy is a moran.  He could have popped the dish off a put it on the car until he was parked somewhere


I don't know why it wouldn't work from a moving car.  Those satellites are zipping along at a pretty good clip, the speed of the car is nothing compared to them.

I just wonder why the guy didn't mount the dish on the roof or trunk.  The hood of the car seems like an abysmally stupid place for it.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Snotnose: SoundOfOneHandWanking: I don't think starlink works away from your home address yet, and there's no way it works while you're driving around, this guy is a moran.  He could have popped the dish off a put it on the car until he was parked somewhere

I don't know why it wouldn't work from a moving car.  Those satellites are zipping along at a pretty good clip, the speed of the car is nothing compared to them.

I just wonder why the guy didn't mount the dish on the roof or trunk.  The hood of the car seems like an abysmally stupid place for it.


It's a limitation of the beta program. Once satellite and ground station coverage is good enough, it'll be fully mobile.
 
shamen123
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Snotnose:

I don't know why it wouldn't work from a moving car.  Those satellites are zipping along at a pretty good clip, the speed of the car is nothing compared to them.


It will work from moving vehicles. As the man himself said "everything is slow to a phased array antenna"


That being said, because of how the starlink tech works, it will only work within a certain radius of where starlink think the dish is located. Its basically cellular topology but using satellites. Starlink do not send all data for all customers across the entire network in one go like traditional sat nets, they send the TCP/IP replies for your terminal just to a satellite in range of the known address of your terminal as that sattellite is passing overhead

Anecdotally, people have been able to move the dish to places around their declared home location and still get service. But that is likely simply down to the size of the cell provided by each satellite. Once you go out of range of that single service area, your terminal wont hear the signals that contain your data any more.

So yeah, it will work from a car, but only a car moving in the same area as where Starlink think the dish is mounted on a house.
 
