Hero firefighter deserves better days
17
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Faaaaaaaaaaaaaark.
I forsee a sudden retirement and decades of therapy.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jimi Polo - Better days
Youtube 1MwLuH5tMhw
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dionysusaur: Faaaaaaaaaaaaaark.
I forsee a sudden retirement and decades of therapy.


That faaaaaaaaaaark was my initial reaction as well
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When we heard about this on the news this morning, my mom said she was surprised they let him work the scene.  I said there was no way they were going to convince that man to not be there.  I wouldn't be surprised if they had to force him to take breaks.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a worst nightmare come true. I pray that he finds comfort someway and somehow.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Terrible. I don't want to snark at the death of a child, but realize that things like this are what happens when you live in an HOA.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In the end, a poor hide-and-seek strategy.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That is just awful. I can't even imagine.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's sad ..
 
Circle Girl
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I can't help but think of that firefighter after the OKC bombing with the little girl's body.  He later killed himself.  😭
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tracianne: When we heard about this on the news this morning, my mom said she was surprised they let him work the scene.  I said there was no way they were going to convince that man to not be there.  I wouldn't be surprised if they had to force him to take breaks.


For myself, I'm torn between "nothing could keep me away" and "I'm not sure I could be professional and reliable for others in a dangerous environment".  I'm not sure which side would win.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: In the end, a poor hide-and-seek strategy.


Not even funny dude.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A firefighter responding to the Miami condo collapse found the body of his own 7-year-old daughter among the wreckage.

Other rescuers found her and informed him.

But still.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The important thing is that the building owner saved money during construction and that the state protects him from any lawsuits, because capitalism > human lives.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tracianne: When we heard about this on the news this morning, my mom said she was surprised they let him work the scene.  I said there was no way they were going to convince that man to not be there.  I wouldn't be surprised if they had to force him to take breaks.


I imagine he had a pretty good idea where her apartment was in relationship to the rubble, and there was nothing that was going to stop him from digging there.
 
rfenster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Terrible. I don't want to snark at the death of a child, but realize that things like this are what happens when you live in an HOA.


You must be some kind of a specially gifted individual to post this...

Seriously.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: The important thing is that the building owner saved money during construction and that the state protects him from any lawsuits, because capitalism > human lives.


There will be lawsuits, likely against the state inspectors.  The plaintiffs will be paid quietly and handsomely.  It is not in the interests of the politicians of Florida to have victim's families pointing out that Florida's army of inspectors is on the take.
 
