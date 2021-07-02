 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   OK, if this US Supreme Court ruling tells us what happens to Amish "gray water" then Subby has a different question: Where do the Amish poop and what happens to that?   (upi.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Amish, Supreme Court, Amish community, Wastewater, county requirement, lower court, County officials, Supreme Court of the United States  
•       •       •

204 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2021 at 1:35 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Heirloom potatoes
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the woods.  Didn't you know?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Outhouses, according to the court.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh Shiat!  That's right where my ancestors had the turkey farm.

/didn't need no septic technology for turkeys
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Take your German fetish porn where it belongs subby
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They shiat in outhouses, which fall under different law(s) as disposal of gray water.

That means their shiat goes directly into the ground with no septic system filtration at all, and gets into groundwater a lot more easily than septic systems that filter through trenches, sand mounds, low-dosage systems etc.

The argument is that hey, "it's out in the country where nothing's nearby so it doesn't pollute much" but most or all groundwater ends up in bodies of surface water. The fact is that 1000 homes in subdivisions with public sewer, or 100 homes with septic systems, do less harm to the groundwater than 10 outhouses.

The Amish wouldn't get so many breaks from regulations if they didn't make cheap furniture and provide cheap home construction and repair.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US needs someone to develop a sincerely held religious belief that cat piss is Holy Water and that involuntarily and repeatedly baptizing/blessing members of SCOTUS leads to their salvation as well as the salvation of the believer pouring cat piss over their heads.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Where do the Amish poop

From their butts, same as in town.
 
Watubi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My religion states I do not need GFCI outlets in my bathroom remodel and an exhaust fan is not needed when there is a window
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Isn't it what makes the fire in those Amish Fireplaces 'as seen on TV?'
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Watubi: My religion states I do not need GFCI outlets in my bathroom remodel and an exhaust fan is not needed when there is a window


Mine says that the streets will run red with blood and screams will be our new currency when the fire from above arrives.  Baptist church was weird.
 
mistahtom
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The court is a sham.  This country should not be allowing irresponsible behavior under the guise of freedom of religion.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.