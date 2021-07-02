 Skip to content
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stay tuned. More more come

I'm wearing no pants. Film at 11pm.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Weird how it was only caught NOW.

I'm guessing the bribe prices to delay/ignore inspections has skyrocketed.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Weird how it was only caught NOW.

I'm guessing the bribe prices to delay/ignore inspections has skyrocketed.


The Condo Association just submitted the report that was dated January 2021.  The association hid this for 5 months leaving the residents to scramble to find a place to live now
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know, if I was living in a condominium in Miami, I'd have been staying in a nice little hotel somewhere else for the past week. At least until the inspection of the building was completed and everything repaired.

/Or the condo sold and I bought a house somewhere
 
sinner4ever [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I find it funny that the wealthy believed their own hype. They never had a problem with putting poor lives in danger to save their own money. Now they realize they can also die if they are too cheap to contribute.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: You know, if I was living in a condominium in Miami, I'd have been staying in a nice little hotel somewhere else for the past week. At least until the inspection of the building was completed and everything repaired.

/Or the condo sold and I bought a house somewhere


hope it isn't a multistory hotel...
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Still have to pay the HOA fees though.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope everyone got out and took their pets with them.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: I hope everyone got out and took their pets with them.


I'm really curious how much time they were given.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well shiat....better late than never, i guess.  😬
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thankfully, the worse that can happen here is we run out of water and catch fire and burn to death. Whew.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: Thankfully, the worse that can happen here is we run out of water and catch fire and burn to death. Whew.


We need something other than a funny or smart button for a comment like that.  Something that embodies the essence of "This Is Fark".
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

blender61: Stay tuned. More more come

I'm wearing no pants. Film at 11pm.


At least hundreds if not a couple thousand.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mrshowrules: GreatGlavinsGhost: I hope everyone got out and took their pets with them.

I'm really curious how much time they were given.


Hours.  All 300 residents have to be out tonight.  They were notified today.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Weird how it was only caught NOW.

I'm guessing the bribe prices to delay/ignore inspections has skyrocketed.


The guys showed up to fix it not too long ago, looked at the damage and left. That was reported earlier on MSNBC.
Maybe I'll Google it for the lazies.

Why aren't the owners in jail?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are an awful lot of buildings that age, built with the same construction techniques, along the beaches from South Carolina down to Miami.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is a reason smart money started running away from south Florida 5 years ago. The no rain flooding is really problematic.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: There are an awful lot of buildings that age, built with the same construction techniques, along the beaches from South Carolina down to Miami.


So you're saying we should short condos?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: OdradekRex: There are an awful lot of buildings that age, built with the same construction techniques, along the beaches from South Carolina down to Miami.

So you're saying we should short condos?


Considering some insurers and mortgage companies have said we're out of the area because reasons, can be interpreted as a political position?
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: scottydoesntknow: Weird how it was only caught NOW.

I'm guessing the bribe prices to delay/ignore inspections has skyrocketed.

The guys showed up to fix it not too long ago, looked at the damage and left. That was reported earlier on MSNBC.
Maybe I'll Google it for the lazies.

Why aren't the owners in jail?


As they are Condos, some of them are buried in the rubble of the first one. I'm guessing as they called the new one a condos, this is the same.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 220x165] [View Full Size image _x_]


Shakes massive manly hands.  Hands that tell a story.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

blender61: Stay tuned. More more come

I'm wearing no pants. Film at 11pm.


Will there be any Fightin' the Frizzies?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The lawsuits?

Because a whole lot of those are coming too
 
lolmao500
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When rich white people die, the news, building inspectors and governor notice.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lolmao500: When rich white people die, the news, building inspectors and governor notice.


Yep. If this had been one of the projects, people either would have shrugged or just found a way to blame it on the tenants.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A (possibly dumb) question:  is this a "GTFO now, no time for your things?"  Figure lots of heavy furniture moving around would exacerbate any instability.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And a possible hurricane heading that general direction, too. . .
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
With the crime circus Joel Greenberg was running out of the Seminole County tax collector's office, one can only imagine what's might be found by turning over other rocks in Florida.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: OdradekRex: There are an awful lot of buildings that age, built with the same construction techniques, along the beaches from South Carolina down to Miami.

So you're saying we should short condos?


No need. They'll do that all by themselves.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hope they had their bug out bag prepared for hurricane season, could have been useful here.

/no snark, just sad
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Weird how it was only caught NOW.

I'm guessing the bribe prices to delay/ignore inspections has skyrocketed.


It was caught 5.5 months ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size


...until this week for some reason.
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just as an fyi, this building is in North Miami Beach - which oddly enough isn't actually on the ocean.
This is like 15 miles north of Miami Beach, on the mainland side of the intercostal.
It's Florida so, things don't need to make sense here.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: GreatGlavinsGhost: I hope everyone got out and took their pets with them.

I'm really curious how much time they were given.


And was they told they could only take paper?

Seriously I'm seriously curious if they make you leave with the clothes on your back.c and that you can't even go back in for anything
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Condo Associations are like HOAs and landlords in one.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tracianne: mrshowrules: GreatGlavinsGhost: I hope everyone got out and took their pets with them.

I'm really curious how much time they were given.

Hours.  All 300 residents have to be out tonight.  They were notified today.


Damage was done in 2017 and an inspection. Found it in January of this year BUT these people have to get out NOW because it's so unsafe.   You think they would give them enough time to get all thier shiat.
I hope the building owner has to pay for all expenses including new clothes etc these people will need until this place is "safe" to return to.
Looks like the corruption will be discovered.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: A (possibly dumb) question:  is this a "GTFO now, no time for your things?"  Figure lots of heavy furniture moving around would exacerbate any instability.


Yeah. I curious about ALL of that!
 
Unapologetically Canadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: A (possibly dumb) question:  is this a "GTFO now, no time for your things?"  Figure lots of heavy furniture moving around would exacerbate any instability.


The occupants and contents represent a tiny fraction of the building's weight. If moving a sofa or piano would cause instability then that building was one puff of wind or one good shout away from collapse. You could move furniture without impacting safety but it would be a logistics nightmare and it sounds like someone was sufficiently alarmed by the report to not want to waste any time.
 
Fissile
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I know of a local real estate sleaze whose company motto is: "We Make money, not friends."  What you're witnessing is the inevitable result of unfettered capitalism.  Will the rubes...er, citizens of this once great republic learn anything from it?   Errrr....nope.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

real_headhoncho: Nadie_AZ: Thankfully, the worse that can happen here is we run out of water and catch fire and burn to death. Whew.

We need something other than a funny or smart button for a comment like that.  Something that embodies the essence of "This Is Fark".


Hmmm... I think an empty booze bottle icon would be good for that.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tracianne: mrshowrules: GreatGlavinsGhost: I hope everyone got out and took their pets with them.

I'm really curious how much time they were given.

Hours.  All 300 residents have to be out tonight.  They were notified today.


Interesting.  Thanks.  Must be very stressful to figure out what to take considering they may not be allowed back in for months maybe never.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Tracianne: mrshowrules: GreatGlavinsGhost: I hope everyone got out and took their pets with them.

I'm really curious how much time they were given.

Hours.  All 300 residents have to be out tonight.  They were notified today.

Damage was done in 2017 and an inspection. Found it in January of this year BUT these people have to get out NOW because it's so unsafe.   You think they would give them enough time to get all thier shiat.
I hope the building owner has to pay for all expenses including new clothes etc these people will need until this place is "safe" to return to.
Looks like the corruption will be discovered.


The owners are the residents.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tracianne: The association hid this for 5 months leaving the residents to scramble to find a place to live now


A lot of them get to stay right where they are.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"...the 156-unit Crestview Towers had been deemed structurally and electrically unsafe in January"

And all it took was another building doing a pancake impression for anyone to actually give a f*ck.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Tracianne: The association hid this for 5 months leaving the residents to scramble to find a place to live now

A lot of them get to stay right where they are.


Oh, wait, I thought this was the already-collapsed place. Never mind.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: And a possible hurricane heading that general direction, too. . .


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jaytkay: jaytkay: Tracianne: The association hid this for 5 months leaving the residents to scramble to find a place to live now

A lot of them get to stay right where they are.

Oh, wait, I thought this was the already-collapsed place. Never mind.


Yeah, their only notice was the floor crumbling beneath them.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is starting to read like a Carl Hiaasen subplot that ends with the head of a condo association being eaten by a python.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: This is starting to read like a Carl Hiaasen subplot that ends with the head of a condo association being eaten by a python.


At least it's not a Neil Breen plot.
 
