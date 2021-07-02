 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   The ocean is on fire. THE OCEAN IS ON FIRE   (independent.co.uk) divider line
50
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

563 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2021 at 7:35 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha animals can't do that, only men. It literally looks like hell.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well... shiat.

I guess the best we can say is it's not an oil spill if all the oil burns off?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Haha animals can't do that, only men. It literally looks like hell.


I'm not sure if you are aware, but humans are animals, not some sort of snowflake-unique organism completely disjointed from all other life on Earth.  Get your head out some D&D druid's ass.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would make for an awesome desktop background image
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's another video here: https://twitter.com/c1tr1c/stat​us/1411​081131450056708?s=20

Of them trying to put out a fire in the water with what looks like...water...
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is possibly the craziest video I've ever seen. Look at that. Jesus.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Light-weights

ohiohistorycentral.orgView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, I'm guessing water won't do much. Could you suffocate it with a large enough detonation (like what they would do in the Middle East)? Or do you risk detonating crude oil from the pipeline?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Get your head out some D&D druid's ass.


I am totally changing how I have you favorited.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Lambskincoat: Haha animals can't do that, only men. It literally looks like hell.

I'm not sure if you are aware, but humans are animals, not some sort of snowflake-unique organism completely disjointed from all other life on Earth.  Get your head out some D&D druid's ass.


Are you always so outrageously literal?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: phalamir: Lambskincoat: Haha animals can't do that, only men. It literally looks like hell.

I'm not sure if you are aware, but humans are animals, not some sort of snowflake-unique organism completely disjointed from all other life on Earth.  Get your head out some D&D druid's ass.

Are you always so outrageously literal?


Figuratively-speaking, yes.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Light-weights

[ohiohistorycentral.org image 400x310]


Bah!

NEVER MAKE FUN OF CLEVELAND AGAIN!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's really not many changes to make Rapture apropos to this Rupture

Toe to toe
Drilling very close
Barely breathing
Almost comatose
Wall to wall
People hypnotized
And they're drilling nightly
Hang each night in Rupture
Back to back
Sacroiliac
Spineless movement
And a wild attack
Face to face
Sadly solitude
And it's pipe popping
Twenty-four hour burning in Rupture

Fab Five Freddy told me everybody's fly
DJ spinnin' I said, "My My"
Flash is fast, Flash is cool
François c'est pas, Flash fire will rue
And you don't stop, sure shot
Go out to the oil rigs
And you get in your boat and ride real far
And you ride all night and then you see a light
And it comes right down and it lands on the rig
And out comes a man from Mars
And you try to run but he's got a gun
And he shoots you dead and he eats your head
And then you're in the man from Mars
You go out at night eatin' cars
You eat Cadillacs, Lincolns too
Mercurys and Subaru
And you don't stop, you keep on eatin' cars
Then, when there's no more cars you go out at night
And eat up bars where the people meet
Face to face, dance cheek to cheek
One to one, man to man
Dance toe to toe, don't move too slow
'Cause the man from Mars is through with cars
He's eatin' bars, yeah wall to wall
Door to door, hall to hall
He's gonna eat 'em all
Rupture, be pure
Take a tour through the sewer
Don't strain your brain, paint a train
You'll be singin' in the rain
Said don't stop to punk rock
Well now you see what you wanna be
Just have your party on TV
'Cause the man from Mars won't eat up bars when the TV's on
And now he's gone back up to space
Where he won't have a hassle with the human race
And you hip-hop, and you don't stop
Just blast off, sure shot
'Cause the man from Mars stopped eatin' cars and eatin' bars...
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/har har
//all in good fun
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
*blinks*
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I likes me a good omen going into the weekend.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Gulf!  The Gulf!  The Gulf is on fire!  We don't need more water let the mother farker burn!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I've got nuthin'
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: I likes me a good omen going into the weekend.


If you had this mixed with the "We put this microphone down this bottomless pit and heard HELL!!!!" sounds, it would be pretty creepy.

Also, has anyone else considered that this is our dimensional rift and kaiju will start pouring out of it?

qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Next tweet an hour later:
"While you're here, read this and click the sign up button:"

<stopped_reading_there.jpg>
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Are Frank Zappa and the Mothers at the best place around?

Was it some stupid with a flare gun that burned the place to the ground?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You can turn the well off right?  We fixed those things that went wrong with Deepwater Horizon over a decade ago, right?...hello?....
 
wdog61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is this a really fancy promotion for a surprise Independence Day movie sequel?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Gulf of Mexico is an ocean?
I thought it was a sea.
 
ifky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The ocean is in Cleveland now?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I talked to a geologist today who has been in the oil and water businesses for over 30 years. He has zero confidence in people and taking care of the environment. Between the shrugs over ExxonMobile's lobbyist revelation and this and all the rest ...

What can be said?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Balrog incoming....
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've made mistakes at work before, but I've never made "I lit the ocean on fire" level mistakes. That is...something.
 
uberalice
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Now, I'm guessing water won't do much. Could you suffocate it with a large enough detonation (like what they would do in the Middle East)? Or do you risk detonating crude oil from the pipeline?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Shiat, my bad.
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: [Fark user image image 850x401]

/har har
//all in good fun


Whiskey boat aw@aay!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Next tweet an hour later:
"While you're here, read this and click the sign up button:"

<stopped_reading_there.jpg>


I get what you're going for and agree, but for my amusement, I must point out that was the last tweet, so pretty much everyone stopped reading right there...
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Somaticasual: Next tweet an hour later:
"While you're here, read this and click the sign up button:"

<stopped_reading_there.jpg>

I get what you're going for and agree, but for my amusement, I must point out that was the last tweet, so pretty much everyone stopped reading right there...


<chuckle> Touche'...
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Solar, wave action and wind farms don't catch on fire like that.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Every fish in the area will asking every other fish, "GAH! Did you fart?"
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Solar, wave action and wind farms don't catch on fire like that.


Yes but that would mean less money for the current oligarchs.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 596x514]


Context on her quip
https://www.channel4.com/news/reveale​d​-exxonmobils-lobbying-war-on-climate-c​hange-legislation
 
bthom37
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Look, we have 5800 nukes.  If nuking oil well fires was good enough for the Soviets, it's good enough for us.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

phalamir: Lambskincoat: Haha animals can't do that, only men. It literally looks like hell.
I'm not sure if you are aware, but humans are animals, not some sort of snowflake-unique organism completely disjointed from all other life on Earth.  Get your head out some D&D druid's ass.


Yeah, I noticed--it seems to be having some deleterious effects.
too bad nobody else noticed.

I've never seen an animal that would deliberately make itself go extinct.

/And don't forget--we're animals, but we're just so much more special than all the other animals.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"This should help." Trump, probably

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But but but lithium batteries!
 
NoGodsButtMan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: phalamir: Lambskincoat: Haha animals can't do that, only men. It literally looks like hell.

I'm not sure if you are aware, but humans are animals, not some sort of snowflake-unique organism completely disjointed from all other life on Earth.  Get your head out some D&D druid's ass.

Are you always so outrageously literal?


This disconnect between "humans" and "everything else in the world" is the root of how we have chosen poorly the last...well, the last 5000+ years at least.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can't wait for the hurricane to blow through there.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

phalamir: Light-weights

[ohiohistorycentral.org image 400x310]


See it's Ohio's fault.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


"Illusion of safety"
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.