 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WISTV)   Snap, Crackle and pills   (wistv.com) divider line
8
    More: Dumbass, Criminal law, Prison, Crime, Marcy Shaffer, corrections officer, criminal charges, Department of Corrections, Penology  
•       •       •

358 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2021 at 11:41 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I wonder if I disgruntled customer snitched him out
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
were the rice krispy treats any good tho?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm cuckoo for Coco-Crank, myself.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Rice Krispie Treats aren't that good to begin with.
 
jman144
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I guess that makes her a *sunglasses*
cerealoffender.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's always the female co.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Rice Krispie Treats aren't that good to begin with.


You take that back!
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.