 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ITV)   Canadians toppling statues of Queen Victoria and Elizabeth II? You better believe that gets you a stern harrumph from the British government   (itv.com) divider line
33
    More: News, First Nations, Lower Kootenay Band, discovery of unmarked graves, bands of the Ktunaxa nation, Canada, Indigenous peoples, indigenous children, ground-penetrating radar  
•       •       •

387 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2021 at 5:50 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Britain sure didn't have a problem demanding that Germany and Japan  own it.

Look, on this issue no country comes to the table with clean hands.
It boils down to how that country/ institution, and even corporations acknowledge this and deals with their own particular issues.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There's a very clear and justifiable anger.

If it gets taken out on a statue, that's fine with me
 
guinsu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark off, royals.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good on them. Monarchs don't deserve veneration or respect.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Burn these next!!!

media.liveauctiongroup.netView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

blender61: Look, on this issue no country comes to the table with clean hands.


And almost invariably, every country pretends they do.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Take THAT, Lucas Electrics!!
 
Juc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well the british opinion on this doesn't really matter.
Downing Street can go take a cactus up the pooper, not just for this I mean; the folks in charge over there are real dingleberries and could use that for a number of reasons.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Furthermore, who gives a flying fark about what Downing Street says? They don't speak for the Crown, they speak for the Government.

If Her Majesty wants to say something about this, it will be said. BoJo's cronies can just STFU and BTFO.
 
blinkybluegnome
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Burn these next!!!

[media.liveauctiongroup.net image 800x383]


Instead of merely burning them, why not just send them along to me. I'll take care of them for you.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's a stain on the memories of the British Government's trailblazing efforts to stop child abuse.  Just ask Jimmy Saville, Fred West or any schoolgirl under 14 in Rochdale.

/Hypocritical cun*s.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Lower Kootenay Band said it began using ground-penetrating radar last year to search the site close to the former St Eugene's Mission School, which was operated by the Roman Catholic Church from 1912 until the early 1970s.

The irony of the British Monarchy being blamed for the actions of the Catholic Church.
 
brilett
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm sure the UK Foreign Secretary will respond with a proportionate response by knocking over statues of Tim Horton.
 
trekkiecougar [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Taken for assimilation". And for what end? White racist motherfarkers still discriminate against them!
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: The Lower Kootenay Band said it began using ground-penetrating radar last year to search the site close to the former St Eugene's Mission School, which was operated by the Roman Catholic Church from 1912 until the early 1970s.

The irony of the British Monarchy being blamed for the actions of the Catholic Church.


People are idiots. Sometimes in pro-wrestling folks'll start chanting "USA!" to the evil foreign bad guy in favor of the righteous and heroic foreign good guy.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Kalyco Jack:  The irony of the British Monarchy being blamed for the actions of the Catholic Church.

At the government's behest, which was an arm of the British government at the time. (Our foreign policy wasn't our own until shortly before WWII.)

I'll point out that, so far, the Catholic Church has been weaseling on their ownership of this. Hence the church arsons. The UK government has been unacceptably silent on this, too, hence the statues. There haven't been attacks (that I'm aware of) against the Canadian government (perhaps yet) because Trudeau's responding. Time will tell if it's going to be enough.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
news.artnet.comView Full Size
 
lincoln65
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Burn these next!!!

[media.liveauctiongroup.net image 800x383]


Don't do it yourself! I'm running a business where if you give me all your monarch-laden currency, I'll burn it properly. For a small fee.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

blinkybluegnome: WhippingBoi: Burn these next!!!

[media.liveauctiongroup.net image 800x383]

Instead of merely burning them, why not just send them along to me. I'll take care of them for you.


Darn you
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: blender61: Look, on this issue no country comes to the table with clean hands.

And almost invariably, every country pretends they do.


My ex wife is Japanese. She seemed surprised to learn about Nanking (and pretty much everything Japan did to China), Unit 731, or why Korea doesn't like Japan all that much, to the point of suggesting "that was probably all made up. Japan wouldn't do that"
She also explained to me how Japan tried to surrender to the US, but we refused to accept it because we wanted to test our bomb. They tired to surrender again after the first one but we still refused.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cman: People are idiots. Sometimes in pro-wrestling


You really didn't need to explain past this.
 
guinsu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: The Lower Kootenay Band said it began using ground-penetrating radar last year to search the site close to the former St Eugene's Mission School, which was operated by the Roman Catholic Church from 1912 until the early 1970s.

The irony of the British Monarchy being blamed for the actions of the Catholic Church.


Not Canadian but for much of that time the crown seems to have had plenty of power in Canada, so they share the blame.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Whatever reduces the chances of a forest fire, I support.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

blender61: Britain sure didn't have a problem demanding that Germany and Japan  own it.


Godwin's law Weeners.

Not everything is just like the Nazis you know
 
Juc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: The irony of the British Monarchy being blamed for the actions of the Catholic Church.


This was government sanctioned, Canada started up in 1867 but its only been fully independent since 1982.

The residential schools were started by the federal government and administered by Christian groups. It wasn't just the catholic church, the anglican church was involved as well, and the united church...not sure which other ones aside from those three.

It started up in 1876 went until 1998 I think.
This started off actually back in 1850s with the Gradual Civilization Act. which gave out free land provided the person gave up their identity as a first nations individual, and "enfranchised them" as land holders. just with 50 acres though. 

long story short, this is a problem that started with the French and British trying to assimilate the people here and erase the indigenous cultures. Very much guided by europeans, or directly started by them.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: And almost invariably, every country pretends they do.


Yup.

I want the Canadian government to end religious tax exemptions over this, with the money raised matched dollar for dollar (our part), and used to fix the goddamn water in all native communities with the best geologists and engineers available to us.
 
guinsu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: blender61: Look, on this issue no country comes to the table with clean hands.

And almost invariably, every country pretends they do.

My ex wife is Japanese. She seemed surprised to learn about Nanking (and pretty much everything Japan did to China), Unit 731, or why Korea doesn't like Japan all that much, to the point of suggesting "that was probably all made up. Japan wouldn't do that"
She also explained to me how Japan tried to surrender to the US, but we refused to accept it because we wanted to test our bomb. They tired to surrender again after the first one but we still refused.


It's been a while since I read anything about this (and it was just casual history articles) but there was some attempt to surrender after the first atomic bomb. There may have been some problem communicating that to the allies, I forget the exact history
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: blender61: Look, on this issue no country comes to the table with clean hands.

And almost invariably, every country pretends they do.

My ex wife is Japanese. She seemed surprised to learn about Nanking (and pretty much everything Japan did to China), Unit 731, or why Korea doesn't like Japan all that much, to the point of suggesting "that was probably all made up. Japan wouldn't do that"
She also explained to me how Japan tried to surrender to the US, but we refused to accept it because we wanted to test our bomb. They tired to surrender again after the first one but we still refused.


"New Mexico was involved in the Civil War???", what out of state tourists always say.  The locals remember the damned Texans invading yet again in 1861, but even the Texans don't know their own history.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: cman: People are idiots. Sometimes in pro-wrestling

You really didn't need to explain past this.


Pro-wrestling is a fine form of scripted entertainment. No longer is the fan a beer drinking hick (now the average fan is a computer geek). The old fashion negative views against pro-wrestling are uncalled for these days.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

blinkybluegnome: WhippingBoi: Burn these next!!!

[media.liveauctiongroup.net image 800x383]

Instead of merely burning them, why not just send them along to me. I'll take care of them for you.


This, we're planning a mass burning. It's going to be so huge that no one will be able to stand near the fire to clearly see it's contents. So we'll burn one in front of a camera just to nail the point home, then zoom out to show the scale of the burning pile.

Send as many as you can, so we can show these monarchs our true feelings.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why get mad at the Taliban for blowing up statues?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WhippingBoi: Burn these next!!!

[media.liveauctiongroup.net image 800x383]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

guinsu: MythDragon: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: blender61: Look, on this issue no country comes to the table with clean hands.

And almost invariably, every country pretends they do.

My ex wife is Japanese. She seemed surprised to learn about Nanking (and pretty much everything Japan did to China), Unit 731, or why Korea doesn't like Japan all that much, to the point of suggesting "that was probably all made up. Japan wouldn't do that"
She also explained to me how Japan tried to surrender to the US, but we refused to accept it because we wanted to test our bomb. They tired to surrender again after the first one but we still refused.

It's been a while since I read anything about this (and it was just casual history articles) but there was some attempt to surrender after the first atomic bomb. There may have been some problem communicating that to the allies, I forget the exact history


Sometimes, you have to tell her twice.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.