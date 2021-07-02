 Skip to content
Will Smith saves the 4th of July
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Colours Man, the Colours.......!!!!!!
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skeleton Man: Again?


Welcome to Earf.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He did promise someone fireworks.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Fourfhe
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Skeleton Man: Again?

Welcome to Earf.


Thanks. I hate it here.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great

Now he will frighten all the alligators
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a nice and generous thing to do. I'm going to have to re-think my stance on Scientology.
 
ANDizzleWI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Skeleton Man: Again?

Welcome to Earf.


Will Smif Saved the Fourf of July Fireworfs.

FTFY
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat tag waiting for the fat lady?
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no - You did NOT fire that green shiat at me! Or blue, white, red, etc...
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The best part about this is that Will Smith moved his movie production here after he pulled up stakes in Georgia when they decided to re-enact Jim Crow.

God bless America.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image image 300x237]

The Colours Man, the Colours.......!!!!!!


You jest, but LSD for fireworks was one of our college traditions.

/buncha stoners all going whoaaaaa! in unison
//gotta time the dose just right
///bout 90 minutes
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

solokumba: Happy Fourfhe


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: dittybopper: Skeleton Man: Again?

Welcome to Earf.

Will Smif Saved the Fourf of July Fireworfs.

FTFY


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bughunter: Insain2: [Fark user image image 300x237]

The Colours Man, the Colours.......!!!!!!

You jest, but LSD for fireworks was one of our college traditions.

/buncha stoners all going whoaaaaa! in unison
//gotta time the dose just right
///bout 90 minutes


Those look more like MySpace fireworks
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: Oh no - You did NOT fire that green shiat at me! Or blue, white, red, etc...


Fireworks are racist.
 
drayno76
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: bughunter: Insain2: [Fark user image image 300x237]

The Colours Man, the Colours.......!!!!!!

You jest, but LSD for fireworks was one of our college traditions.

/buncha stoners all going whoaaaaa! in unison
//gotta time the dose just right
///bout 90 minutes

Those look more like MySpace fireworks


Does that really matter when you're a college kid on acid though?
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Skeleton Man: Again?

Welcome to Earf.


As someone who actually watched it in the last 48 hours - he very clearly says Earth.

/Pet peeve
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So he's launching Jaden up off the Earf
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Will Smith who once, in an attempt to get his crowd fired up said, "All the homeboys that got AIDS be quiet!"

That Will Smith?
 
