(WKOW Madison)   Water tower painting crew in Wisconsin has some regerts   (wkow.com) divider line
36
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you say subcontractor
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's no problem, just talk it through and get the City Magistrates to change the name of the city.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ski9600: It's no problem, just talk it through and get the City Magistrates to change the name of the city.


Considering how people cry about the changing of a street name that would never happen.
Jesus farking Christ man people are farking cry baby stupid farks about stupid shiat
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hollow voice says "PULGH".
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And why did they do the lower V as a mirror-image of the top V?
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"PLVO"??

/Those guys were high...
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1997 - Commercial - Snickers (Who are the Chefs)
Youtube WPOZbG7ibEE
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colossal Cave!
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
P-lover?
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FEE FIE FOE FOO
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some friends and I once climbed the water tower in our small town and painted "TRUTH" and a big pot leaf on it for some reason. It was there for years. Visible for miles.
Mid 80s high school shiat.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plvo sounds like a city in Poland.
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is even harder to fark up when there is a city street sign with the proper wording, just across the street:

QT got it fixed once I posted the photo on their FB group.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scottdwelch.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/WPOZbG7i​bEE]


Great googly moogly...
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: ski9600: It's no problem, just talk it through and get the City Magistrates to change the name of the city.

Considering how people cry about the changing of a street name that would never happen.
Jesus farking Christ man people are farking cry baby stupid farks about stupid shiat


Yeahz just say it's all about inclusiveness and get a pass.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clint Eastwood was in a movie called Blood Work about twenty years ago. I never actually saw it, but I did see the poorly done advertising for it. There was a bus advertising the movie on which the advertising panels had been sloppily applied.

So instead of "Blood Work," it was Clint Eastwood's grim-looking face next to the word "BLOOORK."

/I'm still giggling
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to stare into this abyss once again.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qlenfg: It is even harder to fark up when there is a city street sign with the proper wording, just across the street:

QT got it fixed once I posted the photo on their FB group.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


So, somehow the city put up a welcome to Granbury sign right in front of the brand new Quick Time convenience/truck stop?

How much slush was involved?

/funds, that is
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Plvo sounds like a city in Poland.


Plover is a town founded by a bunch of Polish potato farmers so maybe this was meant to be.
 
pheelix [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sussex, Wisconsin still wins. When it's time to repaint, they do half on one day, half the next.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chuckie Sleeze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Karen: Why would someone paint "Grad '68" if it wasn't 1968?
Davis: I don't know. But if you figure that one out, you'll be halfway to; I don't give a damn!
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it "Wis con sin"?

Or "Wes con sin"?

If you ain't a cheese head, you've been saying it wrong.

PS:  you know what a "Bubbler" is, right?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Plvo sounds like a city in Poland.


Needs a prosthetic sk - Plvosk I wouldn't even blink at.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: Is it "Wis con sin"?

Or "Wes con sin"?

If you ain't a cheese head, you've been saying it wrong.

PS:  you know what a "Bubbler" is, right?


I tell people you don't say "Wes-dom" you "wis-dom", same idea.

/Stupid Keith Jackson
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you see the South Carolina peach from the wrong angle and at a distance, it looks like a giant butt.

Fark user imageView Full Size

When we rolled up closer and saw the leaf, my 12 year-old self was disappointed.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Name sorta checks out, pluo is Latin for rain shower.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ski9600: It's no problem, just talk it through and get the City Magistrates to change the name of the city.

Considering how people cry about the changing of a street name that would never happen.
Jesus farking Christ man people are farking cry baby stupid farks about stupid shiat


Whoosh
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Didn't the AP used to have editors and proofreaders?

FTA:

"One person suggested not correcting the mistake because its making so many people laugh"

Use of the possessive "its" instead of "it's" as well as no period at the end of the sentence in an article poking fun at misspelling.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Time to stare into this abyss once again.
[Fark user image 425x504]


Obviously a Yale graduate.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And now I want some plov.

international-alert.orgView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Perfectly Normal Beast: And why did they do the lower V as a mirror-image of the top V?


The same reason the name was spelled wrong.

The V and O were presumably one stencil (or two attached stencils) that got flipped on the vertical axis.
 
Trik
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bet they'uns wuz Limeys!
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Monkey: Some friends and I once climbed the water tower in our small town and painted "TRUTH" and a big pot leaf on it for some reason. It was there for years. Visible for miles.
Mid 80s high school shiat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have a diploma from the University of Wisconsin on which Wisconsin is misspelled - University of Wisconson.  The University was, needless to say, very embarrassed when the mistake was discovered.  They claim it was the printer that changed it, and said they would replace them if people sent back the old one, but I found it too funny and kept it.
 
