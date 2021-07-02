 Skip to content
 
(Twitter) The first meeting of the Jan 6th commission (twitter.com)
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If that comes in Kodachrome, I would frame it and hang over the fireplace.

/frame
//hang
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a joke about there being an old stuffed bird in the picture somewhere. I know there is.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It looks like they are about to start up the speaker phone to have a group consultation with McCarthy.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whar Katie Porter?

And is that Hilary in the front-right?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: Whar Katie Porter?

And is that Hilary in the front-right?


Because she refused to embrace the inevitability of progressive change.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No spread of hamberders?

Good.  Down to business.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: Whar Katie Porter?

And is that Hilary in the front-right?


That's Jaime Raskin.

The blonde lady in the middle right is Zoe Lofgren.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it is nice they will have all the stuff that happened on record but none of the major players that incited the crowd will face any justice over it. They will just get more brazen and try to do it again when they don't get their way.
 
snarkherder [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What's there to investigate beyond what the FBI is already doing?

Seems to me our tax dollars could be better spent.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Time to investigate and uncover the TRUTH!"

We all know the truth. The question is whether the people who instigated the insurrection will actually be held accountable, or if it's just gonna be a bunch of bloviating to gain political advantage in the 2022 midterms.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

snarkherder: What's there to investigate beyond what the FBI is already doing?

Seems to me our tax dollars could be better spent.



Yeah, that's what's going to break our national budget. A small panel investigation into an attempted coup.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

groppet: Well it is nice they will have all the stuff that happened on record but none of the major players that incited the crowd will face any justice over it. They will just get more brazen and try to do it again when they don't get their way.


It's possible there might be some consequences. Maybe.

I'm not super hopeful, to be honest -- I half expect that you're right, which means the rule of law and American democracy really is just a sad joke.

//not feeling super patriotic this Independence Day weekend. Does it show?
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When possible, refer all matters to committees, for "further study and consideration." Attempt to make the committee as large as possible - never less than five. - OSS Simple Sabotage Field Manual
 
Number 216
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

snarkherder: What's there to investigate beyond what the FBI is already doing?

Seems to me our tax dollars could be better spent.


Like investigating Benghazi for the 10th time?

No. This money is being very well spent and will hopefully lead to a number of domestic terrorist supporting members of Congress and the House being removed before the FBI drops the hammer charges on them for the tours and tweets provided to the terrorists on January 6th.
 
snarkherder [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: snarkherder: What's there to investigate beyond what the FBI is already doing?

Seems to me our tax dollars could be better spent.


Yeah, that's what's going to break our national budget. A small panel investigation into an attempted coup.


It all adds up. This is a waste of time.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

groppet: Well it is nice they will have all the stuff that happened on record but none of the major players that incited the crowd will face any justice over it. They will just get more brazen and try to do it again when they don't get their way.


This
The entirety of this move is a waste of time and money.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The sad thing is that we shouldn't need a committee to ascertain the truth because it's right in front of our eyes for anyone who has not purposefully blinded themselves in willful faux-ignorance. The only reason Rs want to shelve this and reconfigure history is to protect the members of their party which had foreknowledge and aided and abetted the attempt to overthrow the government.

In alphabetical order: Barasso, Boozman, Capito, Cormyn, Cotton, Cramer, Crapo, Cruz, Daines, Ernst, Fischer, Graham, Grassley, Hagerty, Hawley, Hoeven, Johnson, Kennedy, Lee, Lummis, Marshall, McConnell, Moran, Paul, Rubio, Rick Scott, Tom Scott, Sullivan, Thune, Tillis, Tuberville, Wickerville and Young.

And that's just the Senate. The House is where it gets really dirty but ain't nobody got time fo' dat
 
snarkherder [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Number 216: snarkherder: What's there to investigate beyond what the FBI is already doing?

Seems to me our tax dollars could be better spent.

Like investigating Benghazi for the 10th time?

No. This money is being very well spent and will hopefully lead to a number of domestic terrorist supporting members of Congress and the House being removed before the FBI drops the hammer charges on them for the tours and tweets provided to the terrorists on January 6th.


Oh wow the whole other party is worse justification. They burned $10 billion, so burning $1 billion is ok. Am I doing this right?
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

snarkherder: Number 216: snarkherder: What's there to investigate beyond what the FBI is already doing?

Seems to me our tax dollars could be better spent.

Like investigating Benghazi for the 10th time?

No. This money is being very well spent and will hopefully lead to a number of domestic terrorist supporting members of Congress and the House being removed before the FBI drops the hammer charges on them for the tours and tweets provided to the terrorists on January 6th.

Oh wow the whole other party is worse justification. They burned $10 billion, so burning $1 billion is ok. Am I doing this right?


If it finds traitors to the nation in elected positions.
Then yes, it's worth it.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: groppet: Well it is nice they will have all the stuff that happened on record but none of the major players that incited the crowd will face any justice over it. They will just get more brazen and try to do it again when they don't get their way.

This
The entirety of this move is a waste of time and money.


The hope is that this little show will help Democrats retain the House in 2022, so it's money well spent from their point of view.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Full of sound and fury...
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Antifa's days are numbered now.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

snocone: If that comes in Kodachrome, I would frame it and hang over the fireplace.

/frame
//hang


I gotta say, I was gonna complain at first that the people are a tad underexposed (note the flat white stripes on the flag are grey), but then realized they managed to keep the sunlit stuff behind Pelosi within exposure limits... Kudos to the photographer (and possibly to a little bit of dynamic range compression).

snarkherder: Number 216: snarkherder: What's there to investigate beyond what the FBI is already doing?

Seems to me our tax dollars could be better spent.

Like investigating Benghazi for the 10th time?

No. This money is being very well spent and will hopefully lead to a number of domestic terrorist supporting members of Congress and the House being removed before the FBI drops the hammer charges on them for the tours and tweets provided to the terrorists on January 6th.

Oh wow the whole other party is worse justification. They burned $10 billion, so burning $1 billion is ok. Am I doing this right?


Unlike the reich wingers' bullshiat about Benghazi (which had no outcomes other than to blow the cover of a CIA station), the Jan 6 commission is investigating actual crimes committed by seditious terrorists against the American government within its own halls.
 
snarkherder [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

erik-k: snocone: If that comes in Kodachrome, I would frame it and hang over the fireplace.

/frame
//hang

I gotta say, I was gonna complain at first that the people are a tad underexposed (note the flat white stripes on the flag are grey), but then realized they managed to keep the sunlit stuff behind Pelosi within exposure limits... Kudos to the photographer (and possibly to a little bit of dynamic range compression).

snarkherder: Number 216: snarkherder: What's there to investigate beyond what the FBI is already doing?

Seems to me our tax dollars could be better spent.

Like investigating Benghazi for the 10th time?

No. This money is being very well spent and will hopefully lead to a number of domestic terrorist supporting members of Congress and the House being removed before the FBI drops the hammer charges on them for the tours and tweets provided to the terrorists on January 6th.

Oh wow the whole other party is worse justification. They burned $10 billion, so burning $1 billion is ok. Am I doing this right?

Unlike the reich wingers' bullshiat about Benghazi (which had no outcomes other than to blow the cover of a CIA station), the Jan 6 commission is investigating actual crimes committed by seditious terrorists against the American government within its own halls.


Which the FBI is already supposed to be doing. By all means, investigate.

What the House is doing isn't an investigation. It is an expensive PR photo op for the next election.

And yes, the so-called conservatives are the worst offenders when it comes to wasting money on PR, but that doesn't mean we can't be annoyed when the liberals do the same thing to a lesser extent.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Antifa's days are numbered now.


I'm pretty sure those guys are very much against Trump. Aren't they the "heroes" people cheer for? Like they punch senior citizens, set places on fire, and randomly attack pedestrians whenever they protest against Trump? They even attacked Trump's rally and beat up the "Proud Boys". I can't imagine the Biden administration punishing them at all.

Trump Rally turns violent in Sacramento as Proud Boys, Antifa face off
Youtube I7yHxW6eIqI
 
JavaMoon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What is the official list of members on this commission? Did McCarthy blow through his chances to get any other Rs in aside from Cheney? Is the number of members locked in at this point?

/No snark, just honestly curious.
 
snarkherder [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

freddyV: snarkherder: Number 216: snarkherder: What's there to investigate beyond what the FBI is already doing?

Seems to me our tax dollars could be better spent.

Like investigating Benghazi for the 10th time?

No. This money is being very well spent and will hopefully lead to a number of domestic terrorist supporting members of Congress and the House being removed before the FBI drops the hammer charges on them for the tours and tweets provided to the terrorists on January 6th.

Oh wow the whole other party is worse justification. They burned $10 billion, so burning $1 billion is ok. Am I doing this right?

If it finds traitors to the nation in elected positions.
Then yes, it's worth it.


I'd agree with you if I thought there would be consequences. Marjorie Taylor-Greene is still there and I have lost all hope.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

snarkherder: freddyV: snarkherder: Number 216: snarkherder: What's there to investigate beyond what the FBI is already doing?

Seems to me our tax dollars could be better spent.

Like investigating Benghazi for the 10th time?

No. This money is being very well spent and will hopefully lead to a number of domestic terrorist supporting members of Congress and the House being removed before the FBI drops the hammer charges on them for the tours and tweets provided to the terrorists on January 6th.

Oh wow the whole other party is worse justification. They burned $10 billion, so burning $1 billion is ok. Am I doing this right?

If it finds traitors to the nation in elected positions.
Then yes, it's worth it.

I'd agree with you if I thought there would be consequences. Marjorie Taylor-Greene is still there and I have lost all hope.


Just wait until a few of these comgresscritters are issued subpoenas
 
