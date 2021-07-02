 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   How USA Today taught us to beat the heat   (boingboing.net) divider line
11
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a penis
Youtube OoAlf0-U7EA
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That has to be intentional.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Little prick.......
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's called a heat shaft you immature wankers.  Stupid pricks.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How to beat something, anyway....
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How can you have any pudding if you don't beat your heat?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How could you call that a fail? That's the best infographic of all time!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: How can you have any pudding if you don't beat your heat?


Beating my meat is how I make pudding.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Snotnose
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How newspapers can maybe survive:

First, a disclaimer.  I was an avid reader, but had to cancel my subscription 1/21 because:
1)  The news was pretty much press releases released by various mouthpieces
2)  Letters to the editor were considered editorial content
3)  The editorial page turned into a woke bunch of shiat where I didn't even want to read the headline, let alone the story.

So...

Take the USA Today model (news for the brain dead)

1)  National section is actual national news, in depth.  USA Today Pays folks to write headlines, pay them to investigate this shiat.
2)  Local news is, well, whatever locals want to send in.  Missing cat or city hall corruption, strength here drives sales
3)  Sports.  1 page to local sports, 3 more to shiat I don't care about (I don't follow sports)
4)  Entertainment.  Knock yourself out, outside of Sudoku and the crossword I don't care.

What's missing?  Comics, except maybe political cartoons in section #1.  Why?  My local rag censored Doonebury 5-8 years ago, which motivated me to find those comics online.  So San Diego Union Tribune, I understand the decision to censor Doonesbury was before your time, but your decisions to kill the editorial page and run press releases as news sealed your fate.
 
