 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Herald Scotland)   Give a hoot, don't do this shiat   (heraldscotland.com) divider line
15
    More: Asinine, Abuse, Ranger, Police Scotland officers, Scotland's forestry body, Police, Camping, anti-social behaviour, FLS's area visitor services manager  
•       •       •

776 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2021 at 11:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That seems like the kind of behavior that would convince most campers you need a solid ass kicking.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Axing trees? In Scotland, trees are rare enough. Hanging's too good for them.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did they think they had some kind of Scottish rite ?
 
Fano
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, fark a duck
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Give a hoot. Don't pollute.
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't get the way foreigners act.
If you have a beef, get your guns and shoot each other, like normal people.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Memorial Day 2000?
 
mr0x
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
small group of young men

There's your problem right there.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jso2897: I don't get the way foreigners act.
If you have a beef, get your guns and shoot each other, like normal people.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Alba gu brath!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jso2897: I don't get the way foreigners act.


They're just dirty white boys.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is why we canna hae nice thing.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who the hell kicks a duck? Canadian geese I totally understand because they are assholes. But a duck?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Who the hell kicks a duck? Canadian geese I totally understand because they are assholes. But a duck?


Maybe autocorrect was involved?
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Who the hell kicks a duck? Canadian geese I totally understand because they are assholes. But a duck?


Weird Al and the duck knows why
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.