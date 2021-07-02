 Skip to content
 
(WTAE)   In a patriotic celebration of squatter's rights, Americans have begun lining parade routes with lawn chairs to mark their viewing spots   (wtae.com)
    More: Murica, Spot, Chair, The Streets, English-language films, Washington County, Pennsylvania, Spotz, Grand Marshal, Chairs  
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Starting earlier and earlier.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that I would now, but teen me would have gone for a midnight ramble and rearranged all the chairs, randomly, ten feet back from the road.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, free lawn chairs...
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The parade begins Saturday at 10 a.m

Umm, that's the 3rd.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they German?
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How'd that work out for the natives?
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Cool, free lawn chairs...


We live a block away from my town's parade route. My husband and I refer to July 3rd as Free Lawn Chair Day.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: The parade begins Saturday at 10 a.m

Umm, that's the 3rd.


Yep. That's when the parade begins. They keep circling until the 4th.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: grokca: The parade begins Saturday at 10 a.m

Umm, that's the 3rd.

Yep. That's when the parade begins. They keep circling until the 4th.


Probably looking for parking.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Do they have little name tags on them and a roster of assigned seating? I'd never heard of such malarkey but then again never been at an actual 4th parade
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I wonder what percentage of Americans are not capable of standing up for an hour?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Chicago or Pittsburgh?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

grokca: The parade begins Saturday at 10 a.m

Umm, that's the 3rd.


Sunday is The Lard's Day.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
For me, your physical body is the only thing that can represent the location in line you occupy.
And anyone is welcome to test which of us is crazier if they're feel'n good about their odds.
Is it gonna be you or me that gets the cops called cause it's either you fook off with your make believe about place holders, or you find out which one of is why the cops get called in.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Chicago or Pittsburgh?


Pittsburgh.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Do they have a flag?
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Psh. When we moved to where we live today, we found out they do that for their Christmas parade thing here.

I noticed that the day before the parade, the route had been marked out with caution tape in certain areas and whatnot, but there were lawn chairs up and down the route. Even more appeared the day of the parade to the point it was almost a solid line of chairs.

We did it two years ago; showed up a few hours before, plopped down a couple chairs and left. Came back when the parade started. No one touched anything. Then when it was over, just packed up and left.

Seemed strange and still does, but in communities where there aren't a ton of aholes living, people can sometimes have nice things.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edmo: I wonder what percentage of Americans are not capable of standing up for an hour?


Well, even though the U.S. is an aging population, I would imagine it is a sizeable number, over half to 3/4ths.

But how many WANT to when you could sit?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I remember showing up at recitals and stuff like that when our daughter was in school. You'd get there early and some Karen would be placing "Reserved" signs on almost the entire front row for when her family showed up 5 minutes before the recital was going to start.

I always wanted to take those seats but my wife wouldn't let me "make a scene". I really wish I had ignored her at least once.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Do they have a flag?


Fringed.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Are they German?


No, it's for the 4th of July. You're thinking of our annual "Do As We Say" Festival, started by German settlers in 1946.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

PvtStash: For me, your physical body is the only thing that can represent the location in line you occupy.
And anyone is welcome to test which of us is crazier if they're feel'n good about their odds.
Is it gonna be you or me that gets the cops called cause it's either you fook off with your make believe about place holders, or you find out which one of is why the cops get called in.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
you say people saving spots, I say people giving away free chairs.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
PITTSBURGH DAD: JULY 4TH PARADE
Youtube Q8QJCZ7Fxhc
It's what we do here. Everybody knows about it and are invited to pick their special spot. Most communities are very good about  it, although in the winter, YMMV.
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Not that I would now, but teen me would have gone for a midnight ramble and rearranged all the chairs, randomly, ten feet back from the road.


I'd just sit in one
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My town passed an ordinance years ago stating that no one could start showing up until 24 hours before the parade, and they have to remain on site in order to keep their spots.

The people that do this must not have much of a life, and driving the route the night before on any given year pretty much reinforces my opinion of this.

It's like a MAGA rally without the stage.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: I remember showing up at recitals and stuff like that when our daughter was in school. You'd get there early and some Karen would be placing "Reserved" signs on almost the entire front row for when her family showed up 5 minutes before the recital was going to start.

I always wanted to take those seats but my wife wouldn't let me "make a scene". I really wish I had ignored her at least once.


...should've told her that you wouldn't be the one making the scene.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They need people cut outs like the sports idiots.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So they don't have people who pick up "discarded" metal for the recycling?

Had two bozos stomp the glass out of some aluminum windows I put out for pickup.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seats? We sat at the curb and then followed the UAW float because they'd throw full sized candy bars.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A nearby community has a rather good fireworks display at their high school, and it's visible from many of the streets in the neighborhood, especially just a block north (and uphill).  Last year, there was no display.  Because 'rona.

This year, we get a display, but they're not opening the football field for people to attend...

It's gonna be a zoo.

Our tradition of arriving at 7:00 am and parking a vehicle filled with picnic gear, lawn chairs and umbrella (so that we can return at 7:00pm to a prime spot) may have to be adjusted to include a 6:00 am arrival and caltrops.

Considering the additional factor of traffic from hell after the event, I want to just abort the mission, but mrs bughunter is BIG on holiday tradition.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheRedMonkey: PvtStash: For me, your physical body is the only thing that can represent the location in line you occupy.
And anyone is welcome to test which of us is crazier if they're feel'n good about their odds.
Is it gonna be you or me that gets the cops called cause it's either you fook off with your make believe about place holders, or you find out which one of is why the cops get called in.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Hey, I can't say I disagree with the PvtStash on this. You have to be physically there. What if chairholder is late, should others be denied because of their empty chairs? It's a free event, first come first served. You ain't there to be served when it's time, to the end of the line. Oh yeah, bring a cooler, ya may be sitting out there for a few hours before the parade begins
 
Moose out front
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Like many others here, I knew it was Pennsylvania without reading the article.

Only place I've ever seen that sticking a lawn chair (or other rando object) "marks" your spot, and that that spot will be defended violently.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Free chairs!
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My parents live on the parade route in their small town they used to just step outside the house until the last several years when jerks would just come in their yard and take up the space. Nearly got into it with a guy who somehow thought he had more of a right to be there than us a few years back. People are really getting to be a-holes.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

grokca: The parade begins Saturday at 10 a.m

Umm, that's the 3rd.


It's a really long parade.
 
keiverarrow [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No doubt the shooting begins when a chair is moved without authorization
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: I remember showing up at recitals and stuff like that when our daughter was in school. You'd get there early and some Karen would be placing "Reserved" signs on almost the entire front row for when her family showed up 5 minutes before the recital was going to start.

I always wanted to take those seats but my wife wouldn't let me "make a scene". I really wish I had ignored her at least once.


tl;dr I was going to be a tough-guy, but my wife wouldn't let me.
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This started in January in New Orleans.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why, no officer, I though all these chairs where out for trash pick up. Some weird thing you folks do around here. I had a pick up and trailer, I figured I could clean some of them up, and resell them at the swap and shop Saturday.  The rest, I'll strip the recyclable metals out, and what's left to the land fill.
Stealing ? Really?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Gin Buddy: I remember showing up at recitals and stuff like that when our daughter was in school. You'd get there early and some Karen would be placing "Reserved" signs on almost the entire front row for when her family showed up 5 minutes before the recital was going to start.

I always wanted to take those seats but my wife wouldn't let me "make a scene". I really wish I had ignored her at least once.

tl;dr I was going to be a tough-guy, but my wife wouldn't let me.



You think taking a couple of seats is being a "tough guy"? You must live a very sheltered life.
 
ifky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Save Our Seats
Youtube 5iRrOaViSE0
 
