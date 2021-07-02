 Skip to content
 
(Law and Crime)   "He said that he pulled out his penis to make the girls feel comfortable." .. It's a bold strategy, officer   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    former Vice Officer Todd Evans, Prostitution, Thailand, Human trafficking  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Most of us guys know from experience, that's not the general reaction to whipping it out.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seinfeld Clip - He Took It Out
Youtube hpwJE5DEk7U
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not news.

And an anecdote from who knows when?

Could be any cop with a penis, really.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Comfortable" is a weird name for your penis.
 
Fano
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
Oblig
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You know what, I'm going to strongly suggest not doing a google image search for "comfort penis."

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Looks kind of thin for a butt plug, doesn't it?"

"Who says it goes in your butt?"
 
brilett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He thought they could use a good laugh?
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Every accusation is an admission officer.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ah, the good ol' Giuliani defense.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
One of the rare technically SFW (aside from language) Oglaf comics:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"I just wanted to be one of the guys!"
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did it cause them to have a stroke?
 
MBooda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Comfortable? ...you could call it that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/hpwJE5DE​k7U]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fano: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 240x171] [View Full Size image _x_]Oblig


Not entirely sure, but I think there's a "whip this out" trifecta in play...
 
Juc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Cut him some slack, he's a mutant with an inflatable chair as a penis.
Cupholders, kegarator underneath, the whole nine yards.
 
ANDizzleWI
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Trifecta complete!  Oh wait...
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Very considerate of him. The girls don't respond well to a thumbs down.
 
8 inches
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Most of us guys know from experience, that's not the general reaction to whipping it out.


Speak for yourself.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"The girls" is a weird nickname for your balls
 
crozzo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nothing to see here, move along.
 
