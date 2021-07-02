 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Sorry folks, country's closed. PM out front should have told you   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
Subtonic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This was all just a ploy to sell their stupid app.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Subtonic: This was all just a ploy to sell their stupid app.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i don't want to go to your sauna country anyway

you made 3 good things, trailer park boys, kims convenience and our lady peace
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We just want to come and share some Corona.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: i don't want to go to your sauna country anyway

you made 3 good things, trailer park boys, kims convenience and our lady peace


Kids in the Hall. SCTV.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I mean, I'm waiting to get a hospital bill so I'm probably less than broke and all, but I wouldn't mind going to Canada one day to see where that side of the family came from....
 
trega99 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Will be visiting Canadian family Tuesday morning. Can't wait!  :)
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: I mean, I'm waiting to get a hospital bill so I'm probably less than broke and all, but I wouldn't mind going to Canada one day to see where that side of the family came from....


Well for starters they came from a place where most people will never see a hospital bill.
 
funmonger
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: moothemagiccow: i don't want to go to your sauna country anyway

you made 3 good things, trailer park boys, kims convenience and our lady peace

Kids in the Hall. SCTV.


Weed
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: i don't want to go to your sauna country anyway

you made 3 good things, trailer park boys, kims convenience and our lady peace


The feeling's mutual sweet tits.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: moothemagiccow: i don't want to go to your sauna country anyway

you made 3 good things, trailer park boys, kims convenience and our lady peace

The feeling's mutual sweet tits.


I can't think of the American equivalent of those three things..
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We just put people who don't qualify for entry into the Niagara Whirlpool, and they go around and around and around....and just throw them the odd donut and double double every so often.
 
cheesewheel [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: moothemagiccow: i don't want to go to your sauna country anyway

you made 3 good things, trailer park boys, kims convenience and our lady peace

Kids in the Hall. SCTV.


Leonard Cohen.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cheesewheel: RandyJohnson: moothemagiccow: i don't want to go to your sauna country anyway

you made 3 good things, trailer park boys, kims convenience and our lady peace

Kids in the Hall. SCTV.

Leonard Cohen.


Leonard Cohen is why I'm staying away.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: moothemagiccow: i don't want to go to your sauna country anyway

you made 3 good things, trailer park boys, kims convenience and our lady peace

Kids in the Hall. SCTV.


Rob Ford
 
IDisME
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

allears: cheesewheel: RandyJohnson: moothemagiccow: i don't want to go to your sauna country anyway

you made 3 good things, trailer park boys, kims convenience and our lady peace

Kids in the Hall. SCTV.

Leonard Cohen.

Leonard Cohen is why I'm staying away.


Awesome.  Gentlemen, we have a reliable repellant.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: i don't want to go to your sauna country anyway

you made 3 good things, trailer park boys, kims convenience and our lady peace


no love for SCTV (John Candy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Rick Moranis) or Kids in the Hall (Dave Foley, Scott Thompson)?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

stuffy: We just want to come and share some Corona.


if we wanted "Mexican" beer we'd pick up something legit
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: moothemagiccow: i don't want to go to your sauna country anyway

you made 3 good things, trailer park boys, kims convenience and our lady peace

Kids in the Hall. SCTV.


dammit!?!

;-)
 
Cereal Fetish
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: i don't want to go to your sauna country anyway

you made 3 good things, trailer park boys, kims convenience and our lady peace


They also gave us Ed the Sock...and Rush.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's like Israel/Palestine.
 
