 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day, in 1881, after 80 days, President James Garfield finally succumbs to wounds sustained from an assassin's bullet, uttering with his dying breath, "I hate Mondays"   (history.com) divider line
25
    More: Vintage, James A. Garfield, Chester A. Arthur, Alexander Graham Bell, President James A. Garfield, James Garfield, Charles J. Guiteau, Stalwart, Garfield's assassin  
•       •       •

166 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2021 at 2:55 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Few people know his last meal was lasagna
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A true patriot in every sense of the word

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The assassin was Fred Nermal. He fled to Abu Dabi.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The assassin wrote to President Chester A Arthur from jail saying that since made Arthur president, Arthur owed him a pardon and a job.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
His assassin was an Odious character.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
hey, who was the 21st president?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But if it were on this day in history, it would be Friday.


Idiot.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
feeding him through the rectum

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Garfield's spine, which shows the hole created by the bullet, is kept as a historical artifact by the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Washington, D.C."

Yo what the fark dude
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Chester A. Arthur was not sworn in until September 20, 1881. Historians refer to the interregnum period of July 2 to September 20, 1881 as The Garfield Administration Minus Garfield.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcos P: "Garfield's spine, which shows the hole created by the bullet, is kept as a historical artifact by the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Washington, D.C."

Yo what the fark dude


Bullets often leave holes. It's not that unusual.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Few people know his last meal was lasagna


Yes, yes, I remember, I had lasagna Abraham Lincoln
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcos P: "Garfield's spine, which shows the hole created by the bullet, is kept as a historical artifact by the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Washington, D.C."

Yo what the fark dude


Proof that a national leader had a spine? Preserve that forever, I say.
 
Sebas
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"On this day", September 19?

He got shot on July 2, but didn't really actually die until 80 days later, which seems rather lazy, considering other people could travel around the world in 80 days in those times.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tonyboy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Garfield was an amazing guy.  Genuine Civil War hero and leader.  Might have been one of the best of presidents, had he not been assassinated.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Chester A. Arthur was not sworn in until September 20, 1881. Historians refer to the interregnum period of July 2 to September 20, 1881 as The Garfield Administration Minus Garfield.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
my hotlinked gif didn't gif

worst. day. ever.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markus5
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: feeding him through the rectum

[Fark user image 223x226]


Damn near kilt 'em.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sept. 19, 1881 was actually a Monday. Nice job, subby.
 
ifky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Thankfully we had the steady hand of Vice President Odie.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
mezzacotta.netView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: feeding him through the rectum

[Fark user image 223x226]


They watched that episode of South Park?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.