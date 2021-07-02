 Skip to content
 
(Slate)   A half-blind terrier that snaps at any fingers near its mouth? A drunk rhesus monkey with two hands full of feces? A slightly irregular river rock smeared in peanut butter and paste? A string of hooked but not quite dead river trout? So many choices   (slate.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If both of my hands are full of feces, how will I type?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are they getting these odds? A coked out Vegas bookie passed out in a pool of someone else's vomit?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look. I think it is vitally important that her replacement also be the useless child of a famous politician. That's how you get diversity.

Maybe they could convince Huckabeast that this is a better job than AR governor.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Look. I think it is vitally important that her replacement also be the useless child of a famous politician. That's how you get diversity.

Maybe they could convince Huckabeast that this is a better job than AR governor.


"Sarah Huckabee-Sanders screen test, take one.  Mrs. Sanders, please look into camera two.  Camera two.  The one with the light on.  That's camera three, Mrs. Sanders.  Ok, let's move on..."
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Gubbo: Look. I think it is vitally important that her replacement also be the useless child of a famous politician. That's how you get diversity.

Maybe they could convince Huckabeast that this is a better job than AR governor.

"Sarah Huckabee-Sanders screen test, take one.  Mrs. Sanders, please look into camera two.  Camera two.  The one with the light on.  That's camera three, Mrs. Sanders.  Ok, let's move on..."



"Oh, and please stop strangling that puppy. Even our demographic won't like that."
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yes, if there's anything America will never run out of, it's stupid assholes who love attention.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Ladies and Gentleman, A Cardboard cutout we've called Wanda!"

//still, the same level of insight and wit....
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How about Barack Obama's chair?

nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How about Gary Busey or Carrot Top?
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Grimes has really let herself go.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She needs something to fill her time now that nobody cares if Trump ignores her.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: How about Gary Busey or Carrot Top?


Cartoon Network - Carrot Top's AM Mayhem: Intro (1995)
Youtube NwHBK4wRH_U
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you replaced the entire cast with that list nobody would notice.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Quaaludes [REUPLOAD]
Youtube IG2JF0P4GFA
this guy
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I know he's gone. RIP Big Man
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Aaron Rogers?

Maybe now he will donate his View salary (since it is much less than his NFL salary) to charity since Ryan Braun tested positive for PEDs.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Hosts of The View are arguably just as influential as Supreme Court justices"


Stopped reading (and questioned all my life choices that led me to do so) there
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ted Nugent should also have his hat in this ring too.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The dignified remains of Andrea Dworkin
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sarah Palin fits all of the requirements subby listed.  Plus, she brings her own feces (wherever she goes, in fact).
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The terrier has my instavote.
 
