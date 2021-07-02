 Skip to content
 
(Central Missouri)   It's not really the 4th of July weekend until someone decides to shoot fireworks at a Taco Bell. Live Más   (centralmoinfo.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, at least they won't have to take him very far.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually it's asses exploding at Taco Bell.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember the Alamo!
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enchirito of STFO.
 
coyo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moberly man? No picture? Was wondering if that was a Missouri way to say morbidly obese.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he was trying to commit a celebratory hate crime against Mexicans, but Taco Bell was as close to Mexican as he could find in Moberly MO.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude got it backwards.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 1 hour ago  
23 is a bit old to be doing stupid shiat like this, no?
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IHadMeAVision: 23 is a bit old to be doing stupid shiat like this, no?


Especially when there is a warrant out for your arrest already.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

He must have made a run for the border to get fireworks like that.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"One of the men, 23 year old Raymondre Daniels of Moberly, refused to speak with the officer and refused to identify himself. The officer began to detain him at which time he became combative and attempted to resist and pull away from the officer. The officer gained control and placed him on the ground. Daniels was found to have an active warrant for his arrest through Adair County."

Y'all are brutalizin' him!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: 23 is a bit old to be doing stupid shiat like this, no?


No. Humans are stupid.

This site wouldn't exist without human stupidity. Where would we all be? The Pol tab?

Oh wait. Thats connected too.

Goddammitsomuch.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I can think of at least a dozen amazing things to shoot fireworks at. Taco Bell is not on that list.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I just wish the assholes here in my apartment building would stop firing off their fireworks right about the time I have to go to bed (and if they do it tonight, I may call the cops on them, since I have to be at work at 6am on a Saturday, all thanks to one of our companies biggest clients, Chase Bank).
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Mopery in Moberly
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
¡Quiero fuego!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: I just wish the assholes here in my apartment building would stop firing off their fireworks right about the time I have to go to bed (and if they do it tonight, I may call the cops on them, since I have to be at work at 6am on a Saturday, all thanks to one of our companies biggest clients, Chase Bank).


You know what you have to do. Here's a few Roman candles and a map to the nearest chase bank.

Do not disappoint.
 
