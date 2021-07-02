 Skip to content
 
(Vancouver Sun)   Let's check in on that delightful village that's broken the record for hottest temperature in Canada for 3 days in a row.... Oh shiat   (vancouversun.com) divider line
27 Comments     (+0 »)
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, that's horrific.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It was a pretty apocalyptic Canada Day.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is a good listen
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/w17​2​xv55bvml7s2
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think 'incinerated by flames' should involve a new temperature record.  I wonder if they had a local weather station collecting data during the fire?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
(checks Zillow for properties for sale in Antarctica).
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I think 'incinerated by flames' should involve a new temperature record.  I wonder if they had a local weather station collecting data during the fire?


https://twitter.com/robsobs/status/14​1​0416856603656195
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The family was getting ready for a barbecue at their Lytton home Wednesday evening when they first saw smoke, then moments later, flames.

When surrounded by raging infernos, infernal heat and relentless thunderstrikes having a BBQ would be extremely low on my list of priorities. Nothing like dying in a septic tank
/awful story
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bummer. If you die in Canada, you die in real life.
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Bummer. If you die in Canada, you die in real life.


it's not Jumanji
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Salmon: Subtonic: Bummer. If you die in Canada, you die in real life.

it's not Jumanji


No, that's Australia.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sure... it sounds more like the opening moments of an episode of Forensic Files.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But but we've only been recording temperatures for a century now! Waaaaaa! It could have been hotter before! Waaaaaaaa! Democrat hoax!

/This is very concerning.
 
kindms
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
wow
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fire approaching, should we run?

Wait! I know, what if we hide in the middle of the fire? It would never think to look for us there!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Unsung_Hero: I think 'incinerated by flames' should involve a new temperature record.  I wonder if they had a local weather station collecting data during the fire?

https://twitter.com/robsobs/status/141​0416856603656195


I assume it lost power or a communication link, because 37c is not enough to kill a weather station.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The smoke plume generated over 700,000 lightning strikes in western Canada, so we ain't seen nothing yet.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Fire approaching, should we run?

Wait! I know, what if we hide in the middle of the fire? It would never think to look for us there!


The trick is to remain perfectly motionless.
 
ongbok
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

berylman: The family was getting ready for a barbecue at their Lytton home Wednesday evening when they first saw smoke, then moments later, flames.

When surrounded by raging infernos, infernal heat and relentless thunderstrikes having a BBQ would be extremely low on my list of priorities. Nothing like dying in a septic tank
/awful story


Too hot to cook in the kitchen.
 
tasteme
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A powerline fell on them, eh? This heat wave gets more shocking by the day.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Record breaking heat, and they decide to have a barbeque?
The truck is fine, but his parents decide to jump in a pit and he puts a sheet of plywood on top?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
kamloops last night
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Ivo Shandor: Unsung_Hero: I think 'incinerated by flames' should involve a new temperature record.  I wonder if they had a local weather station collecting data during the fire?

https://twitter.com/robsobs/status/141​0416856603656195

I assume it lost power or a communication link, because 37c is not enough to kill a weather station.


Yes, one of the replies points out that there was a power outage in the area. It's possible that some equipment stayed running on a UPS, but I haven't seen any followup (not surprising as people have more important stuff to deal with).
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: kamloops last night
[Fark user image image 640x426]


Part of me would love to witness a massive wildfire. The rest of me wishes this wouldn't happen to anyone. Scary shiat.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Its about 800°C(anadian) with some air pollution.

Pretty rough weather, hey?
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What was he thinking when he put PLYWOOD over the pit where his parents were taking shelter?
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

berylman: The family was getting ready for a barbecue at their Lytton home Wednesday evening when they first saw smoke, then moments later, flames.

When surrounded by raging infernos, infernal heat and relentless thunderstrikes having a BBQ would be extremely low on my list of priorities. Nothing like dying in a septic tank
/awful story


In an area where there's likely no a/c, cooking outdoors is the preferred method.
 
